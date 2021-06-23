Menu
David J. VanWinkle
Geneseo High School
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

David J. VanWinkle

June 28, 1964-June 19, 2021

GENESEO-David J. VanWinkle, 56, of Geneseo passed away June 19, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be 11am Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Geneseo Humane Society.

David was born June 28, 1964 in Moline, the son of Bill and Shirley Partain VanWinkle. He attended Geneseo High School and later graduated from Midwest Technical Institute with a welder apprenticeship. He married Sharon Sides April 21, 1992 and later divorced. David worked as a forklift driver at John Deere and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and loved his dogs, Casper and Pearl.

Survivors include his son Landon VanWinkle; brother John VanWinkle and sisters Marian Root and Donna (Kevin) Rahn, and his best friend, Don Pearson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Marion VanWinkle, brother-in-law Robby Root, and his beloved dog Moreover.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary, Colona
213 1st Street, Colona, IL
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Schroder Mortuary, Colona
213 1st Street, Colona, IL
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.