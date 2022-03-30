Marjorie E. Constant

April 15, 1933-March 27, 2022

SILVIS-Marjorie E. Constant, 88, of Silvis, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, IA, following complications caused by a stroke. Funeral services for Mrs. Constant will be 10 am Saturday at First United Presbyterian Church, Moline, IL. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Marjorie Sparrowgrove was born April 15, 1933, in Marengo, IA, the daughter of James and Emma (Beard) Sparrowgrove. She married Marvin Ryan Sr., later married Donald Armstrong, and later married Reese Constant. Reese passed away November 13, 2017. She retired from Key Buick, Moline, in 2005, after more than 20 years of service.

Marjorie loved ballroom dancing, was very talented at making ceramics and loved entertaining, especially around Christmas. She enjoyed taking pictures of family and friends and displaying them for everyone to enjoy. She was a devoted wife and caretaker. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother who gleefully chased them on her hands and knees. She also never met a weed that she liked and kept a tidy yard.

She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline, IL.

Survivors include her children, Marvin Ryan, Silvis, and Maryann Ryan (Stephen Varsa), Nevada, IA; stepson, Jeff Constant, Illinois City, IL; grandsons, Sean Ryan and Connery Varsa; great-grandson Cohen Ryan; siblings, Karen Pratt, Aledo, IL, and Judy Lopez, Jacksonville, FL

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Mildred Siders, Ronald Sparrowgrove, Loretta Roseman, Kenneth Sparrowgrove, and her husbands, Marvin, Don and Reese.

Memorials may be made to Alternatives https://alternativesforyou.networkforgood.com/projects/150641-alternatives-impact-2022 or First United Presbyterian Church.

