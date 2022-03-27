Nicolas Craig Fendley

March 27, 2007-March 18, 2022

Nicolas Craig Fendley was born on Tuesday, March 27, 2007, in Bettendorf, Iowa, to parents Craig and Christal (Smith) Fendley. He lived with his family in Maysville, Iowa, most of his life, and was welcomed into Heaven on March 18, 2022.

Nic loved Jesus, his family, his extended family, his friends, and his kitty Missy (who loved Nic, too). He was a highschool freshman, being homeschooled since kindergarten, who was a very hard worker, and especially good at math. He was active in Youth Groups at First Evangelical Free Church and Pleasant View Baptist Church, as well as Community Bible Study.

He loved doing many things with his family. He was a gamer who loved playing Fortnite with friends, brother, and dad, along with other video and board games, ping-pong, and Nerf Wars. He enjoyed meme songs and electronic music. His favorite band was Skillet, and he also loved KB. He loved doing many outdoor activities with his family, including basketball, riding his bike or scooter, and fishing. He also loved spending time with his grandparents, with each of whom he had an extremely special relationship.

Honoring his memory are his parents; siblings, Vallarie and Zac; grandparents, Mike and Janice Fendley of Maysville; Rick and Gail Smith of Davenport; many aunts, uncles, and cousins including Tim and Brenda (Fendley) Johnston of Roseville, California, with cousins Paige, Faith, Seth, and Noelle; John and Stasi (Smith) McAteer of San Diego, California, with cousins Maggie and Kieran; and Josiah and Shannon (Donbroski) Smith of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, with cousins Ethan, Naomi, and Levi. He will be missed more than we can say.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Evangelical Free Church, Moline, Illinois. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.