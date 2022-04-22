Norene LeComte

December 4, 1933-April 19, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Norene LeComte, 88, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Silver Cross Nursing Center at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, and private burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be determined.

The former Norene Mae Polacek was born December 4, 1933, in Moline, to Oscar and Rose Marie (Roets) Polacek. She married Richard G. LeComte on December 28, 1952, in Moline. He died August 8, 2019. She last worked as administrative assistant at the Coal Valley Police Department, and previously worked at Rock Island County Cooperative Extension and The Daily Dispatch. She enjoyed fishing, and had been very active in various community activities, most recently serving on the Culinary Committee at Friendship Manor. Family was important to Norene, and she was proud of their many accomplishments.

Norene is survived by five daughters and their husbands, Margo Hall of Coal Valley, Pam and Bill Comstock of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Kim and Tom Frazier of Port Byron, Melinda and Jack Davis of Seligman, Missouri, and Alicia and Dan Johnson of Port Byron; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons-in-law, Ross Hall and Billy Cathcart; and two sisters, Juanita Coon and Leona Husar.

Norene's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.