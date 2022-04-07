Ronald W. Crane

December 3, 1952-March 30, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Ronald W. Crane, 69, of Rock Island, IL, passed away March 30, 2022 at Aspen, Silvis, IL.

No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date in Willwood Burial Park, Rockford, IL. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements.

Ronald was born December 3, 1952 in Rockford, the son of the William and E. Pearl Kurtz Crane.

Surviving are his friends, and caregiver, Gil Mickelson, Rock Island, and his cats, Bubba and Heinrich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle, Belle and Marshall Beckman.

