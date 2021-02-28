Ruby P. Slavens

August 2, 1926-February 11, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Ruby P. Slavens, 94, of East Moline, passed away Thursday February 11, 2021 at Generations at Rock Island.

Private burial will be Friday March 5, 2021 in Rock Island National Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Ruby Pearl Ruff was born on August 2, 1926 in McCook, Nebraska the daughter of Henry Ruff Sr. and Anna Marie Amen.

She married Gerald D. Slavens on March 17, 1946 in McCook, Nebraska.

She had been employed at the former Moline Lutheran Hospital until retiring and later continued on being a hard working lady being an employer at the Moline Burger King.

She loved gardening, sewing, quilting, and listening to music. She enjoyed caring for her pet birds, fish and many house plants.

Those left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Cassandra Tittsworth of Milan, IL, Nicholas (Vidhya) Tittsworth of Bettendorf, IA, Phillip Tittsworth of Keithsburg, IL; great grandchildren, Nichole and Kristina.

Other survivors include two sons, Ronald and John Slavens, other grandchildren; great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Slavens; daughters, Theresa Koenigs, Laurie Tittsworth; sons, Theodore Slavens, Fred Slavens,Thomas Slavens.