Steven E. Cowan

August 12, 1948-September 8, 2021

DAVENPORT-Steven E. Cowan, 73, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Bettendorf Health Care.

Funeral services will be held this Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11am at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, IL with visitation starting at 10am. Burial will be held directly after the funeral service, next door at Rose Lawn Cemetery.

Steve was born on August 12th, 1948, in Rock Island, IL, the son of Cy and Nina Cowan. He worked at Case IH at both the Bettendorf and Moline plants as an assembly line worker. After retirement he enjoyed going to classic car shows and experimenting with new and classic recipes in the kitchen.

Survivors include his sons, Bradley, and wife Abby, Cowan, of Plattsmouth NE, and Lieutenant Commander Adam Cowan of the United States Navy, of Coupeville WA; grandsons, of Bradley and Abby are Cyrus and Conor Cowan, and his brother, Tom Cowan, of Rock Island, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.