Alyn E. "Aly" Rittmer

August 29, 1931-September 13, 2021

DEWITT-Alyn E. "Aly" Rittmer, 90, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021, at Grand Haven Assisted Living, Eldridge.

Alyn Elmer Rittmer was born August 29, 1931, to Elmer and Lois (Hass) Rittmer. He was a graduate of DeWitt High School. Alyn married Katherine Woods and she preceded him in death. He later married Shirley Woods several years after Kay died and this marriage was blessed with three children. Alyn purchased his first Dozer when he was 17 years old and in 1953 founded Ritmer, Inc., an excavating company. He also owned and operated Valley Oaks Country Club in Clinton for over 20 years.

He was a very generous and civic minded individual. Those who knew Alyn, knew how devoted he was to help others, giving back to his community, and above all, to his passion for excavating. Alyn was a beloved family man, friend, and a man you could always count on. A leader and teacher, his work ethic and wealth of knowledge were unmatched.

Surviving are children, Jeff (Connie) Rittmer, DeWitt and Lisa (Brian) Costello, Park View; grandchildren, Trisha (Keith) Sheldon, Rick (Alli Kuhel) McDermott, Krystle (Cody) Jaeger, Jeffrey (Fiancée, Mariah Reiland) Rittmer, Chelsea (Christian) LaCarte and Tyler Costello; great-grandchildren, Kalea Sheldon, Arielle Jaeger, Brady Jaeger, Kai LaCarte, Sage LaCarte and Leonard McDermott; nieces and nephews.

Preceding Alyn in death were his parents, his infant son, Mark; his daughter, Becky and brothers, Russell Rittmer, Sheldon Rittmer and Orville Rittmer.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:00 until 11:45 a.m. Saturday. A service will be held at 12 noon Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Dianne Prichard officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.