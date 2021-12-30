Bruce W. Korch

October 21, 1953-December 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-Bruce W. Korch, 68, of Davenport passed away Thursday December 23,2021. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 1, 2022 at Knights of Columbus 1111 W 35th Street, Davenport, Iowa from 5:00-8:00PM.

Bruce was born October 21,1953, Son of Don Sr. and Shirley Pat Korch. He married Nancy Ortiz in 1977, together they raised their 4 children daughter; Dawn, sons; Chad, Luke, Schuy. Devoted to his family with strong principles. Excelled in billiards, winning many tournaments. He became a billiard technician owning his own business. Bruce enjoyed billiards, golfing, cards, fishing, camping, Chicago Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survivors include wife Nancy, Iowa, Sons; Chad(Holly)Korch, Nevada, Luke Korch, Illinois, and Schuy Korch Iowa. Grandchildren; Austin, Alexis, Carter, Cooper, Claydon, Hayden, Colton, Matthew. Siblings; Sherry Carter, Tammy (Scott) Biittner, both from Iowa, many In-laws, Nieces and Nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his Daughter Dawn Korch, Parents Don Sr. and Shirley Pat Korch, Brother Don Korch Jr., Brother In-laws Bob, Jeff and Joe Ortiz, Nephew Christopher(Al) Ortiz.

IN OUR HEARTS ALWAYS!