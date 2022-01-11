Carol Kaiser

March 29, 1936-January 8, 2022

TAYLOR RIDGE-Carol Kaiser, 85, of Taylor Ridge passed away peacefully at home with her family on January 8th, 2022.

Funeral services will be 11 am on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 13228 140th St W, Taylor Ridge, IL 61284. Visitation will be 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, 6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL 61265. If you are unable to be with us in person due to covid, the cold, or some other circumstance, we understand and know your thoughts and prayers are with us. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org).

Carol was born to Fred and Irene Jasper in Davenport on March 29th, 1936. She met her husband Ken Kaiser at Lake Story in Galesburg, IL with a chance encounter when both ran to help a young boy who had fallen on the steps. They were married on April 10th, 1954, in Chicago, IL and have enjoyed a wonderful 67 years of marriage. Carol's first love was for her family, and she enjoyed spending time with her two children as they grew up. She especially loved her only Granddaughter, Tia, and more recently her Great Grandson, Arlo.

As a young teen, Carol worked in her father's bakeries as well as at Brix Cleaners. After marriage, she worked several years in the family grocery store, Edgington Food and Locker. Her love of fashion drove her to get a job at Von Maur where she worked at the Corporate Office in Human Resources for 18 years. She was named a Superstar there and given a hefty discount which benefited the whole family!

Carol loved to garden as all who passed by her beautiful yard could see. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, cooking, and keeping a beautiful house. These skills were learned early, and she was even featured in Life Magazine for her sewing. Her love of children also prompted her to become instrumental in starting the first kindergarten in Andalusia. Carol also enjoyed traveling with her family and had many fun times traveling all areas of the country. Carol was a member of the Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church and greatly enjoyed her church family and the lunches they would share together.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ken Kaiser, Taylor Ridge; children, Ken Kaiser Jr., Des Moines, IA, Karrie (Wyatt) Fuhr, Taylor Ridge; grandchild, Tia Fuhr (Wes Steele), Milan; great grandson, Arlo, Milan; siblings, Ron (Charlotte) Jasper, Peoria, and Kay (Robert) Lee, Davenport, IA.

The family wants to thank all the doctors, nurses, medical staff, and hospice personnel who have worked so hard over the last few months to try to determine the cause of Carol's illness. The family would also like to thank Esterdahl for their kindness in guiding them through these difficult times.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.