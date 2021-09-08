Menu
Christopher Allen Parris

September 16, 1990-August 11, 2021

Christopher Allen Parris, 30, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2021. He was born September 16, 1990 to David Edmond Parris and Candy Kay Wales. Chris was a traveler and lived life to the beat of his own drum.

Other surviving relatives include his stepmother, Mary Parris; brother Brandon Parris; sister, Nicole Ogan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Parris and Wales sides.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother Candy Kay Wales; grandparents, Jesse and Patricia Parris; and grandparents David and Joyce Wales. He will be loved and missed by many.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear about your son sad thing my condolences got to be really hard prayers to you and your family
Janice Stickel Moyer
Friend
October 4, 2021
