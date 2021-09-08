Christopher Allen Parris

September 16, 1990-August 11, 2021

Christopher Allen Parris, 30, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2021. He was born September 16, 1990 to David Edmond Parris and Candy Kay Wales. Chris was a traveler and lived life to the beat of his own drum.

Other surviving relatives include his stepmother, Mary Parris; brother Brandon Parris; sister, Nicole Ogan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Parris and Wales sides.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother Candy Kay Wales; grandparents, Jesse and Patricia Parris; and grandparents David and Joyce Wales. He will be loved and missed by many.