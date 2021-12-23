Darcy Lee Ryan

November 1, 1994-December 20, 2021

Darcy Lee Ryan was born November 1, 1994 in Davenport, IA, and died December 20, 2021 in Bettendorf, IA, of cardiac arrest after courageously fighting a gastro-intestinal medical condition for over one year. A visitation will be Monday December 27, 2021 from 3-7 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church in Galva, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the church. Her final resting place will be in the Galva Cemetery, Galva, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Darcy is survived by parents Dennis and Debra Ryan, Bettendorf, 3 aunts and uncles and their children and grandchildren, and very special friend since kindergarten, Rebecca Cupp.

Preceeded in death by maternal grandparents Mervyn and Jeanne Looney, Galva Il, paternal grandparents Jerry and JoElla Ryan, Naperville Il, uncle Michael Looney, Galva Il, and second cousin infant twins Ivy Mae and Jade Ella Dailey, Plano Il.

Darcy made friends with everyone she met. Everyone who spent any amount of time with Darcy, quickly realized how intelligent and articulate she was, as well as being the one who drew people into conversations. She was determined and fiercely independent. She always stood up for what is right, and stayed calm under pressure.

Darcy was an avid computer and virtual reality gamer, an accomplished artist, a green belt in Taikwando having received the Governor's Cup Award twice. Darcy was also a cheerleader in high school and engaged in mastering archery. She wrote an unpublished novel called the Silence and the Fire.

Darcy's greatly loved outdoor hiking and tent camping. She would use a phone app to plan and track her adventures in real-time, including hiking 7,000 and 9,000 foot summits in Colorado in 2020. She had been recently researching "little known" mines and caves in the midwest in the hopes of exploring some of them.

Darcy graduated from Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf IA and attended Iowa State University for two years.

Darcy was a very proud and dedicated employee of the Bettendorf Culvers restaurant serving as one of the managers.

Her parents were very proud of her accomplishments including grade school piano recitals on a grand piano, middle school and high school theater performances including a leading role, and of her extremely beautiful singing voice. She won 1st place single act at the 2013 Galva Freedom Fest Talent Show for her singing rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables.

Darcy's family and friends loved and cared for her deeply and she will be missed deeply by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Darcy's name to Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Illinois 724 2nd Avenue West Milan, Illinois 61264. She grew up with 2 cats and a dog from there.

God bless her wonderful soul.