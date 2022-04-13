Dr. Dennis Steven Hagemann

February 4, 1948-April 7, 2022

DAVENPORT-Dr. Dennis Steven Hagemann, 74, of Davenport, IA, died peacefully on April 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. A private family service will be held. Online condolences can be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dennis was born February 4, 1948 in Davenport, IA, a son of Jay Curtis and Darlene Mae (Douglas) Hagemann. He graduated from West High School in 1966. After high school he attended Palmer Junior College. He then went to Iowa State University in 1970 and he also earned his chiropractic license from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1979.

He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Parker on July 10, 1971 at St. Alphonsus. They shared 50+ years of marriage. Dennis dedicated his life to helping others through Chiropractic care. He proudly owned and operated Hagemann Chiropractic Center for 41 years before retiring on June 30, 2020. He was a lifelong learner and completed many courses related to Chiropractic Neurology, resulting in him becoming a Diplomat in Neurology. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, riding his bike on the bike trail and watching the Chicago Cubs. Dennis was an active member of the Living Church of Jesus Christ in Eldridge. He also helped support St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, children, Christine (Scott) Rice, Dr. Jason (Heather) Hagemann, Allison (Robert) Mason. Grandchildren, Annabel, Cort, Jackson and Parker. Sisters, Cathy (Wayne) Sapp, and Sandra Lee Cartwright, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven.