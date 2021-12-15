Menu
Marlene M. Abel
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Marlene M. Abel

August 10, 1942-December 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marlene M. Abel, 79, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Manor Care on Utica Ridge. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, at the Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services start at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Marlene was born August 10, 1942, to Vernon and Edith (Leland) Nelson in Davenport, IA. She graduated from Central High School. On August 19, 1961, Marlene was united in marriage to Marvin Abel in Davenport. She was a talented seamstress that enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles, and embroidery work. Marlene assisted Marvin with the Good Time Amusement Company in Davenport and Toy Time Store in Cookeville. She was active with church, Ladies' Bible Study Groups, widow support group, and as Awana's Sparks secretary. She went on a mission trip to Haiti. Marlene fostered 29 children and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister that made a big impact on many lives.

Marlene will be missed by her daughter: Marcia (Jeff) Wilson; foster children: Frank Overbeck, and Dotty Dewitt; grandchildren: Tori and Alli Wilson; and siblings: Donald (Madonna) Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, Edward (Mary) Nelson, Alice (LeRoy) Stoltenberg, and Patricia Doty-Plambeck. She was preceded in death by her children: Mark and Marla; parents, Vernon Nelson and Edith (Nelson) Byerley; stepmom: Agnes Nelson; siblings: Allan Nelson, Junior Nelson, and Nancy Powers; a step-brother: Robert "Bud" Vance; and a brother-in-law: Clark Plambeck.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Marsia, we are so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. We spoke by phone not long before this. Your parents were wonderful friends and we so enjoyed their Christian fellowship. They truly were a blessing to us! May the Lord comfort you and all the family at your great loss. Marlene was very special.
Paul & Joyce Travis
Friend
January 25, 2022
She was a great person. She use to watch me before and after school. Janet Weirup (my mom) was a single mom and Marlene would help her out. She also made the best homemade tomato soup for me. My prayers to you and your family. Great lady!
Sherry (Weirup) Rud
December 15, 2021
I have so many memories of staying as a child with Mr and Mrs Able. They both were like grandparents to me. I will miss her dearly. But we are happy to know she is with out pain and next to our Lord. My sympathy to all her family. God bless, Greg
Gregory Parker
Friend
December 15, 2021
