Marlene M. Abel

August 10, 1942-December 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marlene M. Abel, 79, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Manor Care on Utica Ridge. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, at the Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services start at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Marlene was born August 10, 1942, to Vernon and Edith (Leland) Nelson in Davenport, IA. She graduated from Central High School. On August 19, 1961, Marlene was united in marriage to Marvin Abel in Davenport. She was a talented seamstress that enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles, and embroidery work. Marlene assisted Marvin with the Good Time Amusement Company in Davenport and Toy Time Store in Cookeville. She was active with church, Ladies' Bible Study Groups, widow support group, and as Awana's Sparks secretary. She went on a mission trip to Haiti. Marlene fostered 29 children and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister that made a big impact on many lives.

Marlene will be missed by her daughter: Marcia (Jeff) Wilson; foster children: Frank Overbeck, and Dotty Dewitt; grandchildren: Tori and Alli Wilson; and siblings: Donald (Madonna) Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, Edward (Mary) Nelson, Alice (LeRoy) Stoltenberg, and Patricia Doty-Plambeck. She was preceded in death by her children: Mark and Marla; parents, Vernon Nelson and Edith (Nelson) Byerley; stepmom: Agnes Nelson; siblings: Allan Nelson, Junior Nelson, and Nancy Powers; a step-brother: Robert "Bud" Vance; and a brother-in-law: Clark Plambeck.