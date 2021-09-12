Menu
Robert Joe Lange

February 10, 1948-May 3, 2021

Robert Joe (B.J.) Lange, age 73, passed away recently and tragically from brain cancer. He was the loving and devoted husband for 50 years of wife Jo Ann (Jo), dear father of Andrew and daughter-in-law Ledon, and proud grandpa of Jackson. Robert is also greatly loved and missed by brother Marty, sister Loralyn (Allan) Hogue, brothers-in-law Bruce (Laurie) Tait and (late) Mark (Melissa) Tait; nephews Lucas (Shannon) and Mark Hogue, and nephews-in-law Jeff (Jennifer) and Brian Tait.

B.J. grew up in Wilton (Junction) Iowa, a historic railroad town-cherished in his memory for an ideal, small-town boyhood and its caring citizens. His late Dad, Bob Lange, ran a garage, and Mom, Mary (Martin), was a teacher and homemaker. In high school, B.J. excelled in academics and in four sports-a standout and All-State star in basketball, which afforded him college scholarships at the University of Northern Iowa, and later at Monmouth College, Illinois, where he met Jo Ann. They were married in 1970 and settled in the Chicago area. B.J. became an American History teacher and coach at Lake Zurich (IL) High School. He retired after 35 years.

As a teacher, B.J. was dignified, serious, and passionate about his subject and students. He was proudly "old-school" in his methods and expectations. With his family, home, and retirement life, he was equally enthusiastic. He was the grand organizer of his and Jo's travel adventures and domestic projects. B.J. loved learning in general; he fervently believed in American democracy, the arts, humanities, and the importance of intelligent thinking.

He followed all Chicago sports teams, loved baseball above all-the White Sox AND Cubs. Talking sports with brother Marty, son Andy, and grandson Jackson was Heaven to him. In fact, he was keen to engage people of all ages in many topics of conversation. B.J. treasured his wife's home cooking, demanded to be in sole charge of their bird feeders, enjoyed porch-sitting and neighborhood walks. They both valued these simple pleasures of a contented and wonderful life, and will rest together in the small, old-fashioned Wilton cemetery, among generations of Langes, Martins, and beloved townsfolk.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
I was very saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Lange. Being a student in his AP American History class, I always looked forward to his challenging and thought-provoking lessons. He was a fantastic and hard-working teacher. May he rest in peace. -class of `07, elementary teacher
Waseeya Khan (Barkat)
School
October 1, 2021
I will always remember AP US History with Mr. Lange fondly (well, and remember when he would select "stars of the day" to answer all of the day´s questions with a bit of terror, but it sure kept me on my toes/doing the reading!). It definitely stood out as one of my more challenging courses, especially when oral and written book reports were involved. I also remember him introducing me to the term "MRS Degree" when I asked him for a letter of recommendation for college and him encouraging me to get a different degree. ;) I was so sad to hear about his passing; grateful for his many years as a great educator. -A former LZHS student, class of 2004 (/now school speech-language pathologist)
Elena (Turner) Longman
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry for our loss. B. J. was a wonderful colleague. I have so many fond memories of sharing lunch room duties, eating lunch together, and hearing him regale all of us with stories of Andy and Jo. We even enjoyed sharing complaints with each other (mostly during lunchroom duty!). His passing is a great loss to us all. My condolences.
Candice Glicken
September 29, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of BJ´s passing. I have many fond memories of going to watch him play basketball. He and his wife visited mom (Mary Hoekstra) when they were in town and she thoroughly enjoyed they´re company. My heart and prayers go out to all the family. Special personal thoughts and prayers to my friend, Loralyn.
Liz Brecht (Hoekstra)
September 21, 2021
As a former student of LZHS, class of 1986, Mr. Lange is was one of my favorite teachers & coaches. He was fair, engaging yet strict and demanding in the classroom as well as on the court. I don´t remember our volleyball team placing first or winning any regional games but Mr. Lange was always encouraging and positive with our team. He will be missed.
Kris Malburg Duchene
September 12, 2021
I met BJ when I first started teaching at LZHS. A few years later we co sponsored the class of 81. He was always fun to be around. He had so many great stories to share. He was a wonderful man. Condolences to the family.
Linda Techter
Work
September 11, 2021
A beautifully written tribute to BJ. I learned some things I never knew about him and had my fond feelings towards him reinforced. Our condolences to Jo and the entire family. He will be missed.
Debra Grennan Gummerson
Work
September 11, 2021
BJ was a colleague and a friend. Many knew BJ as a history teacher and coach, but he was so much more. As his obit tells, BJ was a true renaissance man. As comfortable talking about sports or politics as he was fixing some plumbing or replacing wipers on the car; he was no stranger to music, the arts and a plethora of interests. His intelligence and curiosity gave him the motivation to search and discover knowledge about everything. I will miss our conversations, which often began on the topic that brought us together and wandered through a litany of subjects that evolved into a discussion on the great, grand scheme of things. With the mind of a philosopher and the humor of a vaudeville comedian he could masterfully engage with you on any topic. I would love to listen in on the conversations he is having now. A good, kind, caring man that was taken from us too soon.
Phil Stanko
September 11, 2021
I really miss all the phone calls about what is wrong with any of our Chicago teams. He would always have an answer to a question that I would ask him. He knew when I was mad at him because I would call him Robert. He even argued when I talked with him at the hospital till the end. Miss ya buddy may you Rest In Peace.
Jopa
Friend
September 10, 2021
He was my favorite teacher and Volleyball coach. He was a great man.
Mikki (Witzel) Erickson
September 10, 2021
My deepest sorrows to the Lange family. Mr Lange was my teacher in 1984-85. I brought my transistor radio to school for Game 1 of the 1984 Cubs playoffs. He cut class in half and he instructed me to "turn the game on". I made a career change 13 years ago and I am now a history teacher. One day at school I was not myself (teenager tired) and Mr Lange asked me if everything was ok. He was always concerned about my well-being, as I am now with my own students. Thank you Mr Lange for being an inspiration to me.
Joseph Radecki, LZHS Class of 1986
September 10, 2021
I remember Mr. Lange from my AP US History class at LZHS. It was the first time I enjoyed history, and one of just two or three teachers who really created an opportunity to develop critical thinking. My condolences to his family.
Matt Lossau
School
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results