Scott Alan Clark
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Davenport West High School
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
Scott Alan Clark died Tuesday, December 8 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. As Scott would have said "As soon as the hobnailed boot of the man is removed from our throat" there will be an announced memorial/remembrance event. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com; memorials can be given to the Cook House or Alzheimer's Association.
For those of you still interested, here are some basic facts. Scott was born July 24, 1958. He graduated from Davenport West High School, Iowa State University, and New Mexico State University. After graduate school Scott embarked on a dedicated and successful career with the National Security Apparatus, and several "private" business ventures. Scott was an ardent Cubs and Bears fan, mostly because his brother was a Cardinals and Packers fan. Scott was generous, giving to many traditional charities and always to those in need he would meet on our streets. Scott loved children, especially his niece Carley. He enjoyed daily workouts at Life Fitness Center and the many membership cards they gave him. Scott loved the beach, particularly his visits to St. Maarten even though much bodily damage was often incurred.
These are just bits and pieces of a life taken far too soon. Most importantly, Scott was loved and will be greatly missed as a brother, cousin, uncle and friend. Scott is survived by his brother Jeff, sister Suzanne Yoder, and niece Carley Yoder.
Finally, we would like to express our immense gratitude to all those who touched and cared for Scott over the past 3 1/2 years, especially those who were with him through his final days at the Clarissa Cook house, and his terrestrial angels Trisha, Lynn and Staci. To Joe, thanks for your tireless efforts on Scott's behalf.
Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Sue and Jeff. I am so sorry for your loss and to lose another part of the Clark family. I truly believe he´s with his mom and dad now
Sharon Clark
December 21, 2020
Rest in Peace friend.... Memories of the good times we had throughout many years as friends. Love you, Cleo, Karla, Paige, Corbin and Jaiden. Looking forward to a time that we can all get together and tell our "Scotty" stories.
Cleo Frye
December 15, 2020
