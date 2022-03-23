Tylan B. Sanders

July 5, 2005-March 18, 2022

DAVENPORT-Tylan B. Sanders, 16, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, March 18, 2022.

Tylan was born in Davenport July 5, 2005, and lovingly adopted by Robin and Debbie (Richardson) Sanders. Tylan attended Hayes Elementary, Smart Intermediate and West High School in Davenport. Tylan loved spending time with family and friends, and going on extended family vacations. Tylan was a son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who touched many lives. He was full of energy, curiosity, and always ready for an adventure. Tylan lived his life with no fear, to the fullest, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Tylan will be missed dearly

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Robin and Debbie Sanders, brothers Niko Sanders, Jason (Erica) Richardson, Justin Baird, Brandon Sanders, Will Taylor, Laderrius Gamble, LaDerrick Gamble, Jerome Kirk, Jr. Jatayvion Kirk, Kirtayvionn Taylor-Kirk, sisters Alicia Holmes, Sveta Sanders, Elisa Robles, Paige Sanders, Lauren Keller, Ashley Wiepert, Jenna Wiepert, Chelsea Wiepert, Fantayshia Sanders, Eunesheah Sanders, Timeah Sanders, Jasmin Young, Miechall Ehizonomen, Nautica Kirk, grandfather Carroll "Butch" Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Carolyn Richardson, and great grandmother Virginia Franklin.

Services will be held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport, with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is from 12:00 to 1:30 and Tylan's funeral will be livestreamed and in person at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, and may be viewed by accessing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorials be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue or Families, Inc., an organization that works with youth.

Online condolences may be made to Tylan's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.