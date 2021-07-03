Menu
Dave Lensegrav
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Lemmon
501 7th Avenue West
Lemmon, SD

Dave Lensegrav

MEADOW | Dave Lensegrav, 75, lifelong Meadow rancher, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 29, 2021 at his ranch south of Meadow.

Surviving family members include his wife, Rhonda, Meadow; children, Ken (Kim) Lensegrav, Interior, Kristi (Jace) Birkeland, Dupree, Jesse Lensegrav, (special friend, Dorena Weichmann,) Meadow, and Taylor Lensegrav (fiancé Kayla Cook), Golden, CO; six grandchildren, Katie (Bryce) Dibbern, Kelsey Lensegrav, Sidni, Fletcher, Cruz, and Tee; one sister, Kathy Otterberg, Leesburg, FL; sister-in-law, Virginia Lensegrav, Meadow; brothers-in-law, Curt (Judy) Elson, Belle Fourche, and Nick (Karen) Pitharoulis, Rapid City.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Larry Lensegrav; brother, Gary Lensegrav; mother and father-in-law, Ken and Esther Elson; and a brother-in-law, Warren Otterberg.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 4, from 1 p.m. to the time of the gathering for friends and family at 7 p.m. at the Beeler Community Center in Lemmon.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. MT on Monday, July 5, at the Beeler Community Center in Lemmon, with Pastor Harold Delbridge, officiating. Following a time of fellowship and luncheon, burial will be at Gallaway Cemetery in Meadow.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beeler Community Center
Lemmon, SD
Jul
4
Memorial Gathering
7:00p.m.
Beeler Community Center
Lemmon, SD
Jul
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Beeler Community Center
Lemmon, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Lemmon
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.