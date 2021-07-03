Dave Lensegrav

MEADOW | Dave Lensegrav, 75, lifelong Meadow rancher, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 29, 2021 at his ranch south of Meadow.

Surviving family members include his wife, Rhonda, Meadow; children, Ken (Kim) Lensegrav, Interior, Kristi (Jace) Birkeland, Dupree, Jesse Lensegrav, (special friend, Dorena Weichmann,) Meadow, and Taylor Lensegrav (fiancé Kayla Cook), Golden, CO; six grandchildren, Katie (Bryce) Dibbern, Kelsey Lensegrav, Sidni, Fletcher, Cruz, and Tee; one sister, Kathy Otterberg, Leesburg, FL; sister-in-law, Virginia Lensegrav, Meadow; brothers-in-law, Curt (Judy) Elson, Belle Fourche, and Nick (Karen) Pitharoulis, Rapid City.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Larry Lensegrav; brother, Gary Lensegrav; mother and father-in-law, Ken and Esther Elson; and a brother-in-law, Warren Otterberg.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 4, from 1 p.m. to the time of the gathering for friends and family at 7 p.m. at the Beeler Community Center in Lemmon.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. MT on Monday, July 5, at the Beeler Community Center in Lemmon, with Pastor Harold Delbridge, officiating. Following a time of fellowship and luncheon, burial will be at Gallaway Cemetery in Meadow.

A memorial has been established.

