Agnes Hart Edwards



January 10, 1931 - June 7, 2021



Agnes Hart Edwards, 90, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 7, 2021.



Agnes was born in Hopewell, Va. to Herbert and Ruth Hart on January 10, 1931. She graduated from Hopewell High School and went on to earn her diploma in nursing from the University of Virginia in 1951. She was married to the late Rev. James Gray Edwards, also of Hopewell, Va.



She was a Registered Nurse for many years in the various places that her husband served as a pastor. Her favorite role was being a wife to her husband of 62 years and mother to their four children, Pam Campbell (Larry, deceased) of Meadowview, Va.; Dan Edwards (Leslie) of Hoover, Ala.; Patti Fisher (Jim) of Spring Grove, Va.; and Sara Kernekin (Karl) of Bedford, Va. She loved time spent with family and was grandmother to 13 grandchildren, Laura Carr, Luke Campbell, Maggie Gilbert, Jim Edwards, Stuart Edwards, Erin Edwards, Jake Edwards, Christina Edwards, Kolya Edwards, Beth McIntosh, Gray Cochran, Rachel Frey, and Amanda O'Neal. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren.



The Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Edgemont Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tenn. with the Rev. Aaron Bartmess officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edgemont Presbyterian Church.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 9, 2021.