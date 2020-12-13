Anne K. Thacker
July 28, 1947 - December 4, 2020
Anne K. Thacker, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Patsy Kulp, and a son, James Russell Thacker Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jimmy Thacker; one daughter and husband, Julie Anne Moore and Zak Moore; and a granddaughter, the love of her life, Madeline Cora Flynn Moore. She is also survived by two aunts, Mary W. Brewster and Ann C. Williams, and seven cousins.
Anne had an unconditional love for her family, and she enjoyed traveling for family get-togethers. Most recently she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Madeline.
A celebration of her life will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels of Assisi, the Roanoke Valley SPCA or to Carilion Roanoke Memorial NICU. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.