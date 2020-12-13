Menu
Anne K. Thacker
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Anne K. Thacker

July 28, 1947 - December 4, 2020

Anne K. Thacker, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Patsy Kulp, and a son, James Russell Thacker Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jimmy Thacker; one daughter and husband, Julie Anne Moore and Zak Moore; and a granddaughter, the love of her life, Madeline Cora Flynn Moore. She is also survived by two aunts, Mary W. Brewster and Ann C. Williams, and seven cousins.

Anne had an unconditional love for her family, and she enjoyed traveling for family get-togethers. Most recently she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Madeline.

A celebration of her life will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels of Assisi, the Roanoke Valley SPCA or to Carilion Roanoke Memorial NICU. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
I love and will miss you, aunt Anne. I have so many good memories of you and will never forget you.
Paige Thacker Thompson
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We had many great laughs and many tears in our early teens. We never kept in touch, and I wish we had. God bless you.
Cherry W. England
December 14, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and the family. I always enjoyed meeting her at our meals at IPC
Michelle Ray
December 13, 2020
