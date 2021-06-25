I knew Joy in junior high school in Glencoe, and of course Dr Tlou who was an amazing , engaging, thoughtful teacher, not a simple task for 13 year olds. I was happy to see Joy often on facebook, as he shared his beautiful surroundings and love of life, nature, beauty, music, great food and certainly bringing joy, even in the virtual realm. So sad to hear of his passing. The world lost a lot of light but his memories and kind actions will shine in other ways.

Gwen Scully August 28, 2021