Praying that you will find peace in knowing the light of such a beautiful spirit lives on. May God grant you comfort in the home going of Chris. "Precious Memories, How They Linger."
Love you, Angeline Long Jones
September 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patricia, keith, Tierra, Shannon Gray
Friend
September 15, 2021
Karen, Gus, Clifford, James Michael and Family. Loving and fond memories of you all. Sorry to hear of Chris’ passing. Keeping you all in my prayers and thoughts.
Linda Cooper Vaughn
Friend
September 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to you Pam on the loss of your husband. Being a widow isn't easy But God eases the ache with all the wonderful memories he allows to flow in your heart and mind. I didn't get to know Chris or you personally but he and my Husband Lewis were friends and Kenan always remembered coming to your home with his Daddy and Mr. Chris having the huge dog :) Praying for your strength as you adjust to his physical absence.
Monica Lee-Sydnor
Friend
September 14, 2021
William Becker
Friend
September 13, 2021
The Morris family was a very important part of my childhood and it seems like just yesterday that Chris was running up and down the street on Staunton. My prayer is that God will comfort this family as only He can and that the precious memories of life with Chris will bring you peace. Stay strong family until you meet again.
Linda F. Robinson
Friend
September 11, 2021
My condolences to the family.You will truly be missed!
Yolanda & Gee
September 11, 2021
Condolences to the Morris family. We spent many days playing basketball at Melrose and Eureka parks as youngster's, those days were epic. May you rest in paradise my brother. Michael Hylton
Michael Hylton and family
Friend
September 11, 2021
My buddy Chris will be totally missed. I loved him like a brother. Chris had a good soul and we had some good times together and always kept in touch. My heart goes out to Pam and the family on the passing of a true husband, brother, uncle and friend. Rest in peace cuz, you will always be in my heart and never forgotten. You are flying high with the angels now.
Deborah Phelps
Family
September 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Stephen Edwards
Friend
September 10, 2021
Pam, I am deeply saddened to hear of your tremendous loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Belinda Padgett
Friend
September 10, 2021
WOW! It feels like we all were just up at the Top of the Hill on Norway, celebrating the 4th of July. We were celebrating not only the 4th, but we were celebrating Pam! Watching her dance around the carport was truly a Blessing to see. Chris said to me and Nicole, "I invited De' to the cookout, he just brought you along!" We laughed so hard about that. Chris made me feel Welcomed in his home and we shared a couple of shots, something I normally don't do and get laughed at for not participating in, LOL. As I look back on that day, I'm SO GLAD that we shared that Salute to Family and Friendship! Chris and Pam were Family. They treated everyone like Family. Their Marriage, their Bond is something that should be imitated, it can never be duplicated. Chris was the Coolest Dude I've ever met and I will forever miss Him! May God Bless Pam and the rest of the Family and Friends, especially Jermaine, Val, and Will. Rest Well Chris!
DeRondo (De') Willis
Friend
September 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Chris passing, your family is in my prayers, may God strengthen and comfort you today and the days ahead, much love to the family
Brenda Haley
September 10, 2021
Sleep in Paradise cuzz. You will be greatly missed
michelle simmons
Family
September 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 10, 2021
Chris will always be remembered & loved. Pam, you two were extremely blessed to have one another & I admire how you lived out your vows. May God bless you, keep you and strengthen you thru it all. You've had love in your life that many never get the opportunity to experience. God bless you & I love ya.
LaVerne Norman
Friend
September 9, 2021
To Pam a beautiful wife and to the Morris Family we were so sorry to hear about Chris our Hearts go out to you Pam and your babies because l myself knew how he loved those two big dogs and the man the late Bear his 1st dog we met when we would come to the best football parties. Pam l don't have any words that will take your pain away. We are praying for you and the family. God said in his words l will carry you when you feel like you can't carry yourself. He was always so nice and always a big smile for a big man when ever we seen him and we will always remember that . The Stevens love you all. Chris we love you but God love you Best. RIP MY FRIEND