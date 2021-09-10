WOW! It feels like we all were just up at the Top of the Hill on Norway, celebrating the 4th of July. We were celebrating not only the 4th, but we were celebrating Pam! Watching her dance around the carport was truly a Blessing to see. Chris said to me and Nicole, "I invited De' to the cookout, he just brought you along!" We laughed so hard about that. Chris made me feel Welcomed in his home and we shared a couple of shots, something I normally don't do and get laughed at for not participating in, LOL. As I look back on that day, I'm SO GLAD that we shared that Salute to Family and Friendship! Chris and Pam were Family. They treated everyone like Family. Their Marriage, their Bond is something that should be imitated, it can never be duplicated. Chris was the Coolest Dude I've ever met and I will forever miss Him! May God Bless Pam and the rest of the Family and Friends, especially Jermaine, Val, and Will. Rest Well Chris!

DeRondo (De') Willis Friend September 10, 2021