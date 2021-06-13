David Allen Bocock Sr.
February 5, 1942 - June 10, 2021
David Allen Bocock Sr., 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born on February 5, 1942.
David was the second son to Zachariah and Helen Bocock. He had an older brother, Bobby, a younger sister, Iris, and a younger brother, Michael.
David and Bobby were soon known as the meanest boys in their Northwest Roanoke neighborhood. If anything happened, they just knew those "Bocock boys" had something to do with it. Illness plagued David as a child, during the Polio epidemic of the 1950s. David contracted the disease and was bedridden for almost a year. After fully recovering from Polio at age 12, David was hit by a car and there was fear that he would lose his arm. Again, he fully recovered. On July 2, 1962, David married his high school sweetheart, Garlene Moser, and they were married for 58 years.
He worked many jobs growing up, but his dream job was to become a fireman and during his childhood he would always be hanging out at Roanoke City Fire Station 5 where the firemen took a liking to David. They mentored him as they were his heroes. In January of 1965, David became a fireman with the Roanoke City Fire Department where he spent the majority of his career on Ladder One at the Historic Fire Station One in downtown Roanoke. David rose through the ranks to Captain and after 37 years of service he retired in 2001.
Another man of influence and mentorship in David's life was his Uncle John. His Uncle John had been a prisoner of war in World War II. On his return home from war, he soon introduced David to church and would take him every Sunday to Emmanuel Holiness Church. It took some time but in July of 1976 David accepted Christ as his personal Savior and became an active member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. Another influence John had on David was that of a hard worker. Other than being a firefighter, David worked for F.L. Hatcher and Sons hauling oil, he delivered flowers for Fallon Florist, and he also started a business with other firefighters washing windows and cleaning gutters.
During his spare time, David loved the game of golf, hunting, and he also played fast pitch softball as a pitcher in which he threw several "no-hitters." He also enjoyed "debating" his granddaughters about anything and everything, always getting in the last word.
David's favorite verse is Matthew 7:7-8 and his favorite hymn is "How Great Thou Art."
Being the fighter that he was, David survived Colon cancer, Pancreatic cancer, and battled heart disease. Many thanks to Doctors Todd and Skelton as well as their teams for their excellent care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zachariah and Helen Bocock, and by his older brother, Robert Bocock.
Surviving is his wife, Garlene; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Rusty Williamson; son, David Bocock II and his beautiful granddaughters, Skylar Marie Bocock and Kaci Ann Bocock; sister, Iris Stevenson; and brother, Michael Bocock.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 402 Hershberger Road, NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.