David Brown Nichols
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
David Brown Nichols

November 22, 1954 - March 22, 2022

David Brown Nichols of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born on November 22, 1954, in Bedford County, Va. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and son, as well as a beloved friend to all who knew him.

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Ninah Hensley Nichols; son, Zackary David Nichols; his mother, Betty Hawkins; two sisters, Cathy Nichols Minor (Greg), Dorothy "Byrd" Hawkins Strain (David) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis W. Nichols and his father, Heenan W. Nichols.

David was a graduate of Virginia Tech class of '77 and had just retired after 35 years with the National Credit Union Administration. He loved Virginia Tech sports especially football and was a devoted season ticket holder for many years.

A Memorial Service and celebration of David's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford.

To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
, Bedford, VA
Mar
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Chapel.
VA
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
