Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elmer Ray Lowe
FUNERAL HOME
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
Elmer Ray Lowe

February 23, 1928 - June 9, 2021

Elmer Ray Lowe passed away peacefully at Waddell Nursing Home in Galax, Virginia on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born in Galax on February 23, 1928, the fourth son of the late Andy Guy and Alverta Lundy Lowe. Elmer was married for 42 years to Virginia McGrady who preceded him in death in 1997.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 t0 1955 spending a year stationed in Germany. Elmer worked several jobs throughout his life including Radford Arsenal, Webb Furniture acting as foreman, Whitey Joines Body Shop and Nautilus.

Elmer was an avid bowler who spent many happy hours participating with bowling teams and in tournaments. He had a keen sense of humor which he maintained till the end often bringing a smile to the faces of those around him. Elmer was also a long-time member of Snow Hill Baptist church where the funeral will be held.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Claude, Kester and Curtis Lowe. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Richard Galyean of Big Stone, Gap, Virginia; his granddaughter and her husband, Kristen and Michael Luke Mahan of Clintwood, Virginia; and his grandson and fiancee', Todd Galyean and Abby Mason of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Patricia and Ronald Hackler of King, North Carolina and a special nephew and his wife, Terry and Miriam Lowe of Smithfield, Australia.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Snow Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street, Galax, VA
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Snow Hill Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I am so sorry for the family's loss. Elmer was such a wonderful man, I remember when I was a kid and going to the bowling alley with my grandmother Barbara Surratt and they would bowl on the same team together. Many prayers for Cathy and her family and the loss of her dad.
Melissa Weddle Grimes
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Dad. Sending love and prayers.
Brenda Blevins Flinchum
Friend
June 13, 2021
Cathy, I am sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. Please know that you, Richard, Kristen, and the rest of the family are in my prayers. Cherish your memories. Love and sympathy,
Rexene Davis Spraker
June 12, 2021
Cathy
Your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort, strength, and peace.
Robin and Jackie Smith
June 12, 2021
Our condolences to each of you. Moma enjoyed bowling with such a wonderful person and visited with him at Waddell during her stay. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Family of LoRee Blevins Smith
Herman Lee Blevins
Nancy Blevins Russell
Joyce Blevins Mckinnon
Joyce Mckinnon
Friend
June 11, 2021
Our family will miss Elmer a lot. He was a friend to all and a sweetheart.
Kathy Nester
Friend
June 11, 2021
Cathy and Family,
So sorry to hear about your Dad. Prayers in this time of loss.
Ruth Hall
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results