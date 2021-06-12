Elmer Ray Lowe
February 23, 1928 - June 9, 2021
Elmer Ray Lowe passed away peacefully at Waddell Nursing Home in Galax, Virginia on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born in Galax on February 23, 1928, the fourth son of the late Andy Guy and Alverta Lundy Lowe. Elmer was married for 42 years to Virginia McGrady who preceded him in death in 1997.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 t0 1955 spending a year stationed in Germany. Elmer worked several jobs throughout his life including Radford Arsenal, Webb Furniture acting as foreman, Whitey Joines Body Shop and Nautilus.
Elmer was an avid bowler who spent many happy hours participating with bowling teams and in tournaments. He had a keen sense of humor which he maintained till the end often bringing a smile to the faces of those around him. Elmer was also a long-time member of Snow Hill Baptist church where the funeral will be held.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Claude, Kester and Curtis Lowe. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Richard Galyean of Big Stone, Gap, Virginia; his granddaughter and her husband, Kristen and Michael Luke Mahan of Clintwood, Virginia; and his grandson and fiancee', Todd Galyean and Abby Mason of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Patricia and Ronald Hackler of King, North Carolina and a special nephew and his wife, Terry and Miriam Lowe of Smithfield, Australia.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Snow Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 12, 2021.