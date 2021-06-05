Emma J. Peraldo
May 4, 1944 - May 26, 2021
Mrs. Emma June Hill Peraldo went to be with her heavenly Father on May 26, 2021, in Plano, Texas. Formerly of Charlottesville, Va., she was married to Roger W. Peraldo for 57 years. She is survived by three daughters.
A memorial service will be held in Plano, on June 14, 2021. The family requests donations to Mission to the World Account #16120, P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in her honor.
Charles W. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
601 S Tennessee St., McKinney, Texas
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.