Hello Roger

Nancy and I read of Emma Jean in the Daily Progress. We share in your grief.

I think of you often, Roger. Not like all the time but when I picture a man of character who comes to mind if I need a model of devout living. Charlottesville is a better place for you and Emma Jean having lived here. (And gone down hill fast since you left!!)

I hope our lives will connect again. Meantime all the best to you and your family from Nancy and me.

JL

John Lowry Friend June 2, 2021