Kenneth Eugene Boone
November 12, 1935 - April 4, 2022
Kenneth E. Boone, 86, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022, his wedding anniversary to Shirley A. Boone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Ward Boone; his mother, Lillian Murrill Boone; his brothers, Roy A. Boone and Charles W. Boone; and his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley A. Boone, who went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020.
Left to cherish the memories are his daughter, Cathy A. Tabor (Jon), and his sons, Kenneth E. Boone II (Denise) and Christopher G. Boone (Marty). Kenneth and Shirley had seven grandchildren together who will also share their memories, Ryan Tabor, Aron Tabor, Hailey Tabor, Joshua Boone, Jeremy Boone, Cameron Boone, and Nikki Gilmore; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth graduated from Jefferson High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged in 1973 after 20 years of loyal service as an electrician, Senior Chief E-8. He completed four tours in Vietnam. He then worked for the County of Roanoke Water Works as an electrician and retired after 29 years of service.
Kenneth went back to college at Virginia Western Community College and received his credits to become a pilot. He loved to fly and when he wasn't flying, he was learning to dance and would teach his wife, Shirley, and they would attend Beach Music concerts together.
Kenneth was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church. He was a wonderful husband to Shirley and thought that she was an angel. Kenneth was a loving father to his children, and they admired him and loved him very much.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 7, 2022.