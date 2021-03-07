Menu
Patsy Nell Duncan Turner
1934 - 2021
Patsy Nell Duncan Turner

May 20, 1934 - February 28, 2021

Patsy Nell Duncan Turner of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

She was born on May 20, 1934, daughter of the late Nora Mae Henry and William Melvin Duncan.

Patsy was a retired nurse from the Salem VA Medical Center. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served her Savior by serving others as a mother, nurse, friend, and neighbor.

She now has reunited with her eternal companion and the love of her life, Albert F. Turner.

Patsy leaves behind a daughter, Karen Gwen Carter; a son, Wayne Albert Turner; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous others who loved her.

A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held at11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, Va. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, if attending, please wear a mask. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5737 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.