Richard Lee Smith
1945 - 2021
Richard Lee Smith

August 26, 1945 - February 24, 2021

Richard Lee Smith of Wirtz, Virginia, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the age of 75.

Richard was born in Montgomery, West Virginia, to Leon R. and Virginia M. Smith on August 26, 1945. He grew up in Cranford, New Jersey, where he played football and engaged in typical, mid-century exploits with the "Jersey Boys." He graduated from SUNY-Cortland with a bachelor's degree in history in 1967 and spent his college summers working on his family's dairy farm in Moravia, New York. He then obtained his master's degree in 1969 and his Ph.D. in 1972, both in history from Rutgers University.

Richard then began a fifty-year career as a renowned teacher, scholar, and writer, first at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia, from 1972 to 1976 and then at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia, from 1976 until his retirement in 2018. Over the course of his long career, Richard taught over 8,000 students, many of whom credit him with having changed their lives forever. His impact extended far beyond the classroom. Through his research, publications, and travels, he became an internationally recognized scholar in the field of ancient and medieval trade and commerce.

Richard took pride in teaching a wide array of ancient, Asian, and African history courses, including Chinese, Indian, Southeast Asian, North African, and sub-Saharan history, introducing a world history focus to students at Ferrum beyond the more traditional Western European and American curriculum.

He authored three books, numerous articles, and a chapter for the authoritative Cambridge History of the World published in 2015. At the time of his death, he was working with Routledge Publishing Company on a capstone book, a thematic study of trade and commerce in the ancient and medieval worlds.

Richard also relished taking history outside the ivory tower. He appeared regularly in the late 1970s and early 1980s on the "Public Eye" program produced by Blue Ridge Public Television and appeared in two documentaries that aired on PBS nationally. He also appeared on the Josh Bernstein show on the Discovery Channel and served as a consultant for several shows on the History Channel.

His gift for entertaining an audience carried over to the theater, and he performed in numerous plays for the Ferrum College Drama Department, including "Too Free for Me," "Lil Abner," "South Pacific," "Fiddler on the Roof," and "A Man for All Seasons."

Richard's teaching and scholarship were enriched by his adventurous travels around the world. He once famously crossed the Sahara Desert overland in a date truck to do research in Timbuktu and often regaled his students with stories of traveling "five hundred miles to get a beer" in West Africa. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he directed Ferrum College's International Programs and took groups of students and others to Kenya, Egypt, and Peru. Especially memorable was a rafting trip down the Tambopata River, which ended with a crash into a wall of rocks followed by an attack by an army of fire ants at their camp in the rain forest.

Richard's love of learning was matched by his great zest for life. He enjoyed being on the water at Smith Mountain Lake, always serving as the boat captain as well as serving platters of his famous smoked ribs and pulled pork. He was an avid organic gardener, chef, grill master, beer connoisseur, and life-long lover of classical music, Italian opera, doo-wop, classic rock, and disco. He delighted in sharing food and tales with family and friends. Everyone who knew him appreciated his great gift for storytelling, his sardonic humor, his warmth, his generosity, and his seemingly boundless knowledge.

Richard is survived by his wife, soulmate, traveling companion, and editor, Kathleen C. Smith of Wirtz; sons, Erik R. Smith (Matthew Kennedy) of New York City, and Howard D. Smith (Gina); and grandchildren, Wyatt, Wilson, and Vivian Smith of Roanoke; stepchildren, Kevin W. Holt (Susan) and Beth Holt Wright; step-grandchildren, Lillian and Charlotte Holt, and Walker Wright, all of Roanoke. Richard was a loving "Paw Paw" to his grandchildren and particularly enjoyed watching their many sporting events, indulging them in countless miles of tubing across the lake, and celebrating their academic achievements. He is also survived by brothers, Robert Smith of Saratoga Springs, New York, and Raymond Smith of Colchester, Connecticut.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard L. Smith Academic Enrichment Scholarship in History at Ferrum College, Ferrum, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
I am deeply saddened by this! I had about 4 courses with Dr. Smith. His knowledge was impeccable! He was very thorough in his teachings and I always wondered how he could remember it all! He kept me intrigued , fascinated and inspired. He will be truly missed! Rest in heavenly peace, Dr. Smith!
Courtney Pulley
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Dr. Smith. He was a wonderful teacher. I enjoyed his class very much. He was always so very nice and helpful. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Hope Easley Montgomery
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Richard was an amazing man, I loved our talks over the years. I found myself intrigued by history after each of them, he was a master of his craft - a storytelling artisan. I am so saddened by this news. My heart hurts.
Kate Bye
February 26, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Dr. Smith's passing. He is among my favorite professors from Ferrum and while I only took a couple of his classes, I absolutely loved his lectures. He showed time and again that history is built upon stories and I can remember more than once when he would lean in with an even more gruesome detail or historical tidbit. It's been a few years since college, but I can still tell you there is a difference between being executed by a "sharp" impaling and a "dull" impaling. The Indiana Jones of History Professors will always be fondly remembered!!!
Amy Cox
February 26, 2021
Professor Smith was one of the best history teachers in the world!! He made things interesting at Ferrum and was one of those professors that you never forget!!
Cindy Talton
Student
February 26, 2021
So very sorry to see this. Dr. Smith was an amazing man who challenged me to think differently and encouraged me to see the world. I consider myself lucky to have been mentored by him. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Heather Tweed
February 26, 2021
Richard used to always stop on the sidewalks of Ferrum College, lean back, and launch into some fascinating story because he believed we younger faculty "need to know this." I always enjoyed our chats. He brought so much richness to all the communities to which he belonged. Much love to his grieving family and friends.
Allison Harl
February 26, 2021
I first met Richard Smith as a freshman at Ferrum College when I was cast in South Pacific. In addition to performing on stage with him, I was tasked with painting on his tattoos before each performance, including a huge anchor on his stomach. That tends to be a huge icebreaker with someone! He was kind, entertaining, and full of stories. He was the best kind of professor in that he truly enjoyed teaching. Ferrum College is better place because of Richard Smith.
JOEY STANLEY
February 26, 2021
I am deeply sadden to see this. I was a student of his almost every semester at Ferrum from '03-'07 One of my biggest regrets in college was that I wasn't able to take all of his classes. His love of history and teaching for me was infectious. I will be praying for his family and friends for comfort.
Kaitlin Hairston
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I met Dr. Smith when I was 12 years old, and attending a summer program for gifted students at Ferrum. He taught a class about African culture, and brought food in for us to try. He told fascinating stories, and truly enthralled that group of preteens. I didn't take classes with him when I was a student there, but I was always intrigued by him and his adventures.
Karen (Gray) Leary
February 26, 2021
He was one of the few amazing men I was lucky to know. My favorite dancing partner, a man for all seasons
Caroline Caldwell
February 26, 2021
Our prayers are with you. We are so fortunate to have known and been friends with Richard. He was an amazing person.
John & Carolyn Krip
February 26, 2021
