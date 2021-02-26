Richard Lee Smith
August 26, 1945 - February 24, 2021
Richard Lee Smith of Wirtz, Virginia, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the age of 75.
Richard was born in Montgomery, West Virginia, to Leon R. and Virginia M. Smith on August 26, 1945. He grew up in Cranford, New Jersey, where he played football and engaged in typical, mid-century exploits with the "Jersey Boys." He graduated from SUNY-Cortland with a bachelor's degree in history in 1967 and spent his college summers working on his family's dairy farm in Moravia, New York. He then obtained his master's degree in 1969 and his Ph.D. in 1972, both in history from Rutgers University.
Richard then began a fifty-year career as a renowned teacher, scholar, and writer, first at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia, from 1972 to 1976 and then at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia, from 1976 until his retirement in 2018. Over the course of his long career, Richard taught over 8,000 students, many of whom credit him with having changed their lives forever. His impact extended far beyond the classroom. Through his research, publications, and travels, he became an internationally recognized scholar in the field of ancient and medieval trade and commerce.
Richard took pride in teaching a wide array of ancient, Asian, and African history courses, including Chinese, Indian, Southeast Asian, North African, and sub-Saharan history, introducing a world history focus to students at Ferrum beyond the more traditional Western European and American curriculum.
He authored three books, numerous articles, and a chapter for the authoritative Cambridge History of the World published in 2015. At the time of his death, he was working with Routledge Publishing Company on a capstone book, a thematic study of trade and commerce in the ancient and medieval worlds.
Richard also relished taking history outside the ivory tower. He appeared regularly in the late 1970s and early 1980s on the "Public Eye" program produced by Blue Ridge Public Television and appeared in two documentaries that aired on PBS nationally. He also appeared on the Josh Bernstein show on the Discovery Channel and served as a consultant for several shows on the History Channel.
His gift for entertaining an audience carried over to the theater, and he performed in numerous plays for the Ferrum College Drama Department, including "Too Free for Me," "Lil Abner," "South Pacific," "Fiddler on the Roof," and "A Man for All Seasons."
Richard's teaching and scholarship were enriched by his adventurous travels around the world. He once famously crossed the Sahara Desert overland in a date truck to do research in Timbuktu and often regaled his students with stories of traveling "five hundred miles to get a beer" in West Africa. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he directed Ferrum College's International Programs and took groups of students and others to Kenya, Egypt, and Peru. Especially memorable was a rafting trip down the Tambopata River, which ended with a crash into a wall of rocks followed by an attack by an army of fire ants at their camp in the rain forest.
Richard's love of learning was matched by his great zest for life. He enjoyed being on the water at Smith Mountain Lake, always serving as the boat captain as well as serving platters of his famous smoked ribs and pulled pork. He was an avid organic gardener, chef, grill master, beer connoisseur, and life-long lover of classical music, Italian opera, doo-wop, classic rock, and disco. He delighted in sharing food and tales with family and friends. Everyone who knew him appreciated his great gift for storytelling, his sardonic humor, his warmth, his generosity, and his seemingly boundless knowledge.
Richard is survived by his wife, soulmate, traveling companion, and editor, Kathleen C. Smith of Wirtz; sons, Erik R. Smith (Matthew Kennedy) of New York City, and Howard D. Smith (Gina); and grandchildren, Wyatt, Wilson, and Vivian Smith of Roanoke; stepchildren, Kevin W. Holt (Susan) and Beth Holt Wright; step-grandchildren, Lillian and Charlotte Holt, and Walker Wright, all of Roanoke. Richard was a loving "Paw Paw" to his grandchildren and particularly enjoyed watching their many sporting events, indulging them in countless miles of tubing across the lake, and celebrating their academic achievements. He is also survived by brothers, Robert Smith of Saratoga Springs, New York, and Raymond Smith of Colchester, Connecticut.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard L. Smith Academic Enrichment Scholarship in History at Ferrum College, Ferrum, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.