I am so very sorry to hear of Dr. Smith's passing. He is among my favorite professors from Ferrum and while I only took a couple of his classes, I absolutely loved his lectures. He showed time and again that history is built upon stories and I can remember more than once when he would lean in with an even more gruesome detail or historical tidbit. It's been a few years since college, but I can still tell you there is a difference between being executed by a "sharp" impaling and a "dull" impaling. The Indiana Jones of History Professors will always be fondly remembered!!!

Amy Cox February 26, 2021