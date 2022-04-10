Ruby Ann Frost Farrar
March 11, 1935 - April 8, 2022
Ruby Ann Frost Farrar, wonderful and loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend was born on the 11th of March, 1935, in Carroll County, Virginia, to Graham and Iva Frost, passed away on Friday, the 8th of April 2022, in Henrico County, Virginia, from heart complications.
She was 87 years young and still loved to shop, decorate, and be out and about. Ruby had a great sense of fashion and she loved to dress up. She was a true Southern Lady who loved art, painting, and the wildlife and scenery of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Her artwork focused mainly on birds and wildflowers.
A graduate of Radford University, Ruby was an elementary school teacher who taught in New York, Maryland, and Virginia. Teaching was a career that she found very rewarding. Ruby joined the worldwide Bahai Faith in 1965 and served on the Local Spiritual Assemblies in Syracuse, New York, and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.
She was married to her husband, Dr. Andrew Farrar for 56 years. Ruby is survived by her husband, Dr. Andrew Farrar; her daughter, Elizabeth Farrar Egan and her husband, Mykl Egan; and granddaughter, Alison Elizabeth Egan, all of Richmond, Virginia.
The family will hold a visitation in the Abbey Chapel at Sherwood Memorial Park, located at 1250 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153 at 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon, April 11, 2022. The funeral service will follow and be conducted at 2 p.m. at the grave site. Friends are cordially invited to dinner afterwards at a nearby restaurant. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.