Lucy Addison High School Class of 1962 The Wind Blew By Anna Hicks Berry It began in 1962. We were young and full of life. We hoped for it all. We bonded one by one during History class, in the hallways, and outside on the oval circle In front of our dear Alma Mater. Hail to Lucy Addison. Those were the days. Then the wind blew. Hand in hand we formed clubs, fell in and out of love, partied a little here or there, and cut a class or two without any care. We were young and full of life. Then the wind blew. There were football games and the Bulldogs won or lost, our mighty track stars, the tennis matches, baseball games, our high stepping marching band, and our cheering squad. We were young and full of life. Then the wind blew. Prom night came, the crowning of queens, yearbooks, and graduation. One by one we said our goodbyes and began our separate ways. We were young and full of life. Then the wind blew. The tracks of life captured our youth. We were off with the wind in every direction. Some followed Uncle Sam, some began the world of careers for various employment, some went off to college, others began parenthood. We were young and full of life. Then the wind blew. Our separation, however different, or far away held us in a bond. See, we are the class of 62! Some of us are blessed to be here today. Some have gone too far away. We were young and full of life. But then the wind blew. BLESSINGS TO THE WALLER FAMILY FROM THE LUCY ADDISON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1962

Maxine Wiley March 2, 2021