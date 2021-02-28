Thomas Anthony Waller Jr. was born on January 15, 1944, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Thomas Anthony Waller Sr. and Lettie Mae (Carper) Waller. The Lord called him home on February 10, 2021, to rest in eternal peace.
At the young age of 12, Tom walked down the aisle of Sweet Union Baptist Church to receive Christ into his life. As a middle-aged man, Tom worked in the church as a deacon, choir member and Sunday school teacher at Central Baptist Church.
A graduate of Lucy Addison High School, U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran and active community member Tom lived a full life. His early career included being a long haul trucking owner/operator and mail carrier. Tom continued his longest position as engineman with the US Postal Service until retirement in 2001. He embraced Roanoke and was known as a happy go lucky spirit who enjoyed a good time and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Anthony Waller of Roanoke; daughters, Tamika Waller of Upper Marlboro, Md., Shana (Zebedee) Brye of Durham, N.C., and Krystle (Derek) Gorham of Upper Marlboro, Md.; and grandchildren, Zebedee Brye, IV, Nicholaus Brye, Ava Brye, Derek Gorham Jr., and Keri Gorham.
Due to Covid-19, a public drive-through viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Stanfield Mortuary Service, 2491 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, Va. A private funeral service (immediate family) will be held 12 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021. Friends and family are invited to join the funeral virtually on Stanfield Mortuary Service's Facebook page.
Thomas was such a kind hearted person. He always had something nice to say to everyone. He always had such a nice smile on his face. He is truly missed and I am sure the 8th street gang misses him too.
Gloria Jernigan
February 22, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the Waller family I still see that smile hanging out in Chuck's RIP
Joyce Petty
March 4, 2021
Worked with Tom at the Post Office.
Tom was a super nice fellow , really thougth a lot of him . He will be
Missed . Prayers for the family
Charlie Brown
March 4, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences are being sent to Tom´s family. He was a great friend and we will miss him tremendously. May your memories bring you peace and comfort in the days to follow. God bless you all.
Gerald and Shelia Callands
March 3, 2021
We knew Thomas as "TA" affectionately because he was close friends and family to my late husband,Stephen H.Womack and his brother Cornelius. All my children and I often heard from him by phone; even recently he called. We will miss him and remember many good times we shared from their days in Roanoke and after we moved to New Jersey. Our heartfelt condolences go out to your family.
Margaret Womack
March 3, 2021
My sympathy to the Waller family. I was so saddened to hear of my long time childhood friend. Thomas was our neighbor for many years. He and my brother Jerry Miller were best friends. May God comfort all of u.
Charlene Randolph
March 2, 2021
Lucy Addison High School
Class of 1962
The Wind Blew
By
Anna Hicks Berry
It began in 1962. We were young and full of life.
We hoped for it all. We bonded one by one
during History class, in the hallways, and outside on the oval circle
In front of our dear Alma Mater. Hail to Lucy Addison.
Those were the days.
Then the wind blew.
Hand in hand we formed clubs, fell in and out of love,
partied a little here or there, and cut a class or two without any care.
We were young and full of life.
Then the wind blew.
There were football games and the Bulldogs won or lost, our mighty track stars,
the tennis matches, baseball games, our high stepping marching band,
and our cheering squad.
We were young and full of life.
Then the wind blew.
Prom night came, the crowning of queens, yearbooks, and graduation.
One by one we said our goodbyes and began our separate ways.
We were young and full of life.
Then the wind blew.
The tracks of life captured our youth. We were off with the wind in every direction.
Some followed Uncle Sam, some began the world of careers
for various employment, some went off to college, others began parenthood.
We were young and full of life.
Then the wind blew.
Our separation, however different, or far away held us in a bond.
See, we are the class of 62!
Some of us are blessed to be here today. Some have gone too far away.
We were young and full of life.
But then the wind blew.
BLESSINGS TO THE WALLER FAMILY FROM THE LUCY ADDISON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1962
Maxine Wiley
March 2, 2021
Bob and Diane Gorham
March 2, 2021
Prayers to the Waller family Tom was a great friend hold on to good times you have our prayers
Roy waldron
March 2, 2021
To the family you all my deepest sympathy
Linda Daniel
March 1, 2021
So sorry to learn of Tom´s passing. He was such a funny guy with a great personality and I am so glad I got to work with him at the USPS. Deepest sympathy to the family!
Robbin Lovelace
March 1, 2021
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO THE WALLER FAMILY. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. HIS CLASSMATES OF LUCY ADDISON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1962 SHARE YOUR SORROW AND PAIN. HE WAS A CHEERFUL LOVING BROTHER AND WE SURELY WILL MISS HIM. MAY GOD GIVE YOU PEACE AND COMFORT DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.
Maxine Wiley
March 1, 2021
You will truly be missed. You always had such a nice smile and always had time to talk.
Gloria W. Jernigan
March 1, 2021
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy
Linda Daniel
February 28, 2021
Nice man!
Deborah Kessler
February 28, 2021
My condolences to Tom's family. He was a good friend and will surely be missed by all of us.
Jean.
Jean whiten
February 28, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family of my friend. May your beautiful memories help you through this difficult time. Tom will surely be missed.
Dorothy Carter Mundy.
Dorothy Carter Mundy
February 28, 2021
Condolences to the Waller family, you were a true friend to the Glover/Brown family, bless you.
Jerome Brown
February 28, 2021
I will remember Tom as the Man with a perpetual Smile. What a loving Soul he possessed.
Cliff Bowyer
February 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Family of my Schoolmate and Friend Tom. You will truly be missed by all of us, your many, many friends.
Your Friend, Marva.
Marva Wright Hutton
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family of Tom Waller. He was always happy and joyful to be around and always ready to help in any situation. He will be remembered fondly. May he RIP, Amen.
Sandra Ramey Barlow
February 28, 2021
Anthony praying for you and your family. I spoke to my brother Linnell "Puff" Kasey. May God comfort you with memories of your parents.
Rena Kasey Plummer
February 28, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy to Shana and the remaining family in your loss. Gloria, Troy and Cicely Manns
Gloria P. Manns
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. He was a dear postal family and friend. Always had smile on his face. Never angry. RIH Waller