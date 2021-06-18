Menu
Elmer Burton "Burt" Davis Jr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mullins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cox Collins Funeral Home - Mullins
715 S Main Street
Mullins, SC
Elmer Burton "Burt"

Davis, Jr.

Mr. Elmer Burton "Burt" Davis, Jr., 69, husband of Virginia K. Davis, passed away after a sudden illness, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at MUSC Health Marion.

Burt, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, was born December 6, 1951, in Mullins, SC, a son to the late Elmer Burton Davis, Sr. and the late Jodie Gasque Davis. Burt was a graduate of Mullins High School and attended Francis Marion University and Florence Darlington Tech, spending a career as a Journeyman Pipe Welder.

When it came to life and enjoyment—if it had a motor and went fast, Burt loved it. He had a love of motorcycles, which he rode every chance he got. Wind in his face and tires to the asphalt made for a great afternoon in his opinion. He was a big fan of NASCAR. Whether at the track or on television, he loved the rumble as the cars flew by. And Burt enjoyed the fuel-injected madness of the funny cars on the short track of the NHRA.

When it came to Burt's biggest love, it was his family. Burt's second love was traveling. If there was an opportunity or a trip to be planned to venture somewhere new or a destination to arrive at, he was there. Once the travel bug bit him, that was all she wrote. Another one of Burt's pastimes was reading Western novels, with a particular love for the novels of Louis L'Amour. If it had a six gun, horses, and desperados in it, chances are Burt was reading it.

Surviving Burt in addition to his wife, Virginia Kimrey Davis, are his Children: Ryan E. (Christy) Kimrey of Simpsonville, Shannon L. Davis of Little River, and E.B. (Jenny) Davis, III of San Francisco, CA; his Grandson: Kellan Kimrey; his three Sisters: JoAnn (Ronald) Floyd of Green Sea, Pam (Bobby) Harrelson of Mullins, and Patricia (Eddie) Gulledge of Effingham; several nieces and nephews; and a Special Best Friend, Mitchell Gainey.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Cox-Collins Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday morning, June 19 at the Mullins First Baptist Church, with Rev. Robbie Baxley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedardale Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cox Collins Funeral Home - Mullins
715 S Main Street, Mullins, SC
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mullins First Baptist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cox Collins Funeral Home - Mullins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You and Virginia are my special friends. Always doing things together and really really enjoying life. Love you all like no other. May God give you the comfort you so well deserve
Lynn Howard
Coworker
June 19, 2021
“ Forever blessed are those who die in the Lord “ ... We are so saddened to hear of Burt’s death. May your faith in God’s plan continue to strengthen and comfort you and your family .
Kenneth and Lisa Mincey
June 18, 2021
Virginia, I'm so sorry about Burt! Sending you and all the family prayers for peace and comfort! You all really enjoyed life! Y'all have so many happy memories!

Sharon Little
Friend
June 18, 2021
Virginia, praying for you and your family and that you will find joy in the wonderful memories you've created through the years.
Kelly Bridgers
June 18, 2021
Condolences to the family, I played ball with Bury in HS, he was a special person we will all miss.
Rusty Holt
Friend
June 18, 2021
Some people come into your life only for a moment. The Bert Davis Family will be a part of my life forever. Love ALL of you..... Judy R.
Judy Ransom
Friend
June 18, 2021
JoAnn, I am so sorry about your brother. Love and prayers to you and your family. Lewis
Lewis Hardee
June 18, 2021
With deepest sympathy, may God bless the entire Davis/family during this time and continue through out this journey. I always admired Burt and Virginia as the Holley couple.RIP Burt.
Marilyn G. Saxon
June 18, 2021
Sincere condolences and thoughtful prayers for the family and friends of Burt, Virginia, and friends.
Bo McMillan
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry. Keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynn and Harold Rogers
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results