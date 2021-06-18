Elmer Burton "Burt"
Davis, Jr.
Mr. Elmer Burton "Burt" Davis, Jr., 69, husband of Virginia K. Davis, passed away after a sudden illness, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at MUSC Health Marion.
Burt, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, was born December 6, 1951, in Mullins, SC, a son to the late Elmer Burton Davis, Sr. and the late Jodie Gasque Davis. Burt was a graduate of Mullins High School and attended Francis Marion University and Florence Darlington Tech, spending a career as a Journeyman Pipe Welder.
When it came to life and enjoyment—if it had a motor and went fast, Burt loved it. He had a love of motorcycles, which he rode every chance he got. Wind in his face and tires to the asphalt made for a great afternoon in his opinion. He was a big fan of NASCAR. Whether at the track or on television, he loved the rumble as the cars flew by. And Burt enjoyed the fuel-injected madness of the funny cars on the short track of the NHRA.
When it came to Burt's biggest love, it was his family. Burt's second love was traveling. If there was an opportunity or a trip to be planned to venture somewhere new or a destination to arrive at, he was there. Once the travel bug bit him, that was all she wrote. Another one of Burt's pastimes was reading Western novels, with a particular love for the novels of Louis L'Amour. If it had a six gun, horses, and desperados in it, chances are Burt was reading it.
Surviving Burt in addition to his wife, Virginia Kimrey Davis, are his Children: Ryan E. (Christy) Kimrey of Simpsonville, Shannon L. Davis of Little River, and E.B. (Jenny) Davis, III of San Francisco, CA; his Grandson: Kellan Kimrey; his three Sisters: JoAnn (Ronald) Floyd of Green Sea, Pam (Bobby) Harrelson of Mullins, and Patricia (Eddie) Gulledge of Effingham; several nieces and nephews; and a Special Best Friend, Mitchell Gainey.
Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday morning, June 19 at the Mullins First Baptist Church, with Rev. Robbie Baxley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedardale Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 18, 2021.