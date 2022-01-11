Menu
Herbert Alan Stackley
Herbert Alan

Stackley

Herbert Alan Stackley, 67, of Florence, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Mr. Stackley was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Herbert and Elsie Lee Stackley. He worked as a residential painter. Alan was a beloved brother who loved hunting, fishing, Nascar, animals, and throwing horseshoes.

Surviving are his sister, Jennifer Stackley Turner; brother, Steven Wayne (Denise) Stackley; nephew, Joseph Randolph (Andrea) Turner; niece, Taylor Nicole Stackley; great-niece, Ella Benton Turner; and his companion, his Lab, Dale.

Memorials may be made to the Jane Boswell Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Masking and distancing required.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gussie B. Avant Calvary Baptist Church Florence, S.C.
Gussie B Avant
Other
January 12, 2022
