Joseph John Fetcko Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Joseph John

Fetcko, Jr.

Joseph John Fetcko, Jr., 73, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Mr. Fetcko was born in Johnstown, PA a son of the late Joseph John Fetcko and Elizabeth Carolyn DeKrines Fetcko. He was a former service manager in the automotive industry, had been a technician with Walmart for several years, and retired as groundskeeper for Florence-Darlington Technical College. Joseph was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Debra Louise Gray.

Surviving are his wife, Constance Helen Gallagher Fetcko; sons, Daniel Fetcko, Darren Fetcko, and Joseph Fetcko, III, all of Pittsburgh, PA; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Judith Ann Copenheaver of Pittsburgh, PA.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice of the Pee Dee, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.

Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
hey fethco family its me listen guys ur in my prayers listen i love all you like family mrs.fetchco you were a great wife and a mom that yelled at all of us i got one thing to say to danny outside corner i love you guys
dave suwalski jr
December 31, 2020
