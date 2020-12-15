Joseph John
Fetcko, Jr.
Joseph John Fetcko, Jr., 73, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Mr. Fetcko was born in Johnstown, PA a son of the late Joseph John Fetcko and Elizabeth Carolyn DeKrines Fetcko. He was a former service manager in the automotive industry, had been a technician with Walmart for several years, and retired as groundskeeper for Florence-Darlington Technical College. Joseph was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Debra Louise Gray.
Surviving are his wife, Constance Helen Gallagher Fetcko; sons, Daniel Fetcko, Darren Fetcko, and Joseph Fetcko, III, all of Pittsburgh, PA; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Judith Ann Copenheaver of Pittsburgh, PA.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice of the Pee Dee, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2020.