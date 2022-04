Joyce Page GraceBairdJoyce Page Grace Baird, 90, of Turbeville, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a short illness.The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday in the Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following in Mount Hope Cemetery.Full obituary will be posted at www.stoudenmiredowling.com