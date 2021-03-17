Dr. Steven Dalton
McKay
Dr. Steven Dalton McKay, 44, passed away at home on Monday, March 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Steven was a devoted husband and father, compassionate healthcare provider, astute businessman, and a friend to all who knew him.
As an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan, he was happiest in the winning seasons of Gamecock sports but gave full support throughout all seasons. This was the type of man he was; full of optimism no matter the situation.
Steven enjoyed the game of golf and encouraged junior golf which included the generous support to build the Grant Bennett Teaching Center at the Florence Country Club.
Country music provided Steven a pastime he enjoyed and often echoed the way he led his life, humble and kind.
Steven provided a wonderful life for wife Jennifer, of 21 years, his son Tristen and daughter Hannah Marie, both of whom he was fiercely proud. Family was Steven's most treasured asset and his actions reflected this love. Jennifer was his soul mate and together they created a loving and adventurous life. Attending numerous sporting and activity events across the state, he was very supportive of his children's passions. He was most proud of their character and worked to develop that in his dutiful and compassionate son teaching him daily life lessons and watching his daughter grow into a beautiful young lady who stole his heart.
Born October 20, 1976, to parents Dalton Jacob McKay and Ann Fore McKay, Steven grew up in Latta, SC. After graduation from the University of South Carolina and the Sherman College of Chiropractic, Steven and Jennifer made their home in Florence, SC. As the owner of Advantage Health & Wellness, Steven was dedicated to the impact and healing that chiropractic care could offer. Steven was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Florence.
He leaves behind wife, Jennifer Brown McKay, son Tristen Dalton McKay, and daughter Hannah Marie McKay of the home; his mother, Ann Fore McKay; sisters Angela McKay Gandy (Aric) and Nancy Rogers; and nine nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Jacob McKay; half-brother, Michael McKay; and niece, Michaela Gandy.
A graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17th at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Memorials can be made to McLeod Hospice House at www.mcleodfoundation.org
.
The family would like to thank McLeod Hospice and nurse Sabrina Singletary for her relentless compassionate care and support.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 17, 2021.