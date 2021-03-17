Menu
Dr. Steven Dalton McKay
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
Dr. Steven Dalton

McKay

Dr. Steven Dalton McKay, 44, passed away at home on Monday, March 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Steven was a devoted husband and father, compassionate healthcare provider, astute businessman, and a friend to all who knew him.

As an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan, he was happiest in the winning seasons of Gamecock sports but gave full support throughout all seasons. This was the type of man he was; full of optimism no matter the situation.

Steven enjoyed the game of golf and encouraged junior golf which included the generous support to build the Grant Bennett Teaching Center at the Florence Country Club.

Country music provided Steven a pastime he enjoyed and often echoed the way he led his life, humble and kind.

Steven provided a wonderful life for wife Jennifer, of 21 years, his son Tristen and daughter Hannah Marie, both of whom he was fiercely proud. Family was Steven's most treasured asset and his actions reflected this love. Jennifer was his soul mate and together they created a loving and adventurous life. Attending numerous sporting and activity events across the state, he was very supportive of his children's passions. He was most proud of their character and worked to develop that in his dutiful and compassionate son teaching him daily life lessons and watching his daughter grow into a beautiful young lady who stole his heart.

Born October 20, 1976, to parents Dalton Jacob McKay and Ann Fore McKay, Steven grew up in Latta, SC. After graduation from the University of South Carolina and the Sherman College of Chiropractic, Steven and Jennifer made their home in Florence, SC. As the owner of Advantage Health & Wellness, Steven was dedicated to the impact and healing that chiropractic care could offer. Steven was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Florence.

He leaves behind wife, Jennifer Brown McKay, son Tristen Dalton McKay, and daughter Hannah Marie McKay of the home; his mother, Ann Fore McKay; sisters Angela McKay Gandy (Aric) and Nancy Rogers; and nine nieces and nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Jacob McKay; half-brother, Michael McKay; and niece, Michaela Gandy.

A graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17th at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, directed by Belk Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to McLeod Hospice House at www.mcleodfoundation.org.

The family would like to thank McLeod Hospice and nurse Sabrina Singletary for her relentless compassionate care and support.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery
Florence, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sadden to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Dr. McKay. Steve was a friend I always could call and asked about chiropractic advise on business matters. I will miss him and I will also continue to uplift his wife and children in my prayers. With love, Dr. Tyrone Wallace
Dr. Tyrone Wallace
March 19, 2021
We have known Steve for so many many years through our Chiropractic business and had a tremendous amount of respect for him. We are shocked and deeply saddened by his passing. We send our deepest sympathy to his family. Joe & Beth Mills
Dr. Joseph & Beth Mills
March 18, 2021
I thank God so much for you Steven you was a very very very wonderful person we love you and we will miss you and we will continue to pray for your family
Willie Mae Wright
March 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Craig Martin
March 17, 2021
Stephen was an awesome person. He was a student in my class at Latta High school. I always knew he would become someone with lots of compassion and love for his fellow man. He blessed many lives in his short life. Heaven gained a true saint!
June Bonnett
March 17, 2021
We are praying for comfort , consolation and for confidence in Word of God , Absent from the body - present with the Lord.
Rev Mitch Daniels of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria LA
March 17, 2021
Steven, "Go Rest High On That Mountain. Your Work On Earth is Done." I will always remember your Love of Family, your Compassion, and your Smile! As long as I remember you, you will always be Alive in my Heart! May your Legacy be a Role Model for all Husbands and Fathers! RIP, Love, Your Aunt Doris
DORIS DANIELSd<¸
March 17, 2021
