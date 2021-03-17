Steven, "Go Rest High On That Mountain. Your Work On Earth is Done." I will always remember your Love of Family, your Compassion, and your Smile! As long as I remember you, you will always be Alive in my Heart! May your Legacy be a Role Model for all Husbands and Fathers! RIP, Love, Your Aunt Doris

DORIS DANIELS March 17, 2021