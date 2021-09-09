Bruce E. Badgerow

Sergeant Bluff

Bruce E. Badgerow, 73, of Sergeant Bluff passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

A family burial service will take place at the Kingsley Cemetery today. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on today at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. The Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Bruce Edward Badgerow was born in 1947, in Sioux City, the eldest son of Robert G. and Carol E. (Higginbotham) Badgerow. He was the great-great-grandson of Martinius Badgerow, Jr., the great-grandson of Robert W. Badgerow and the grandson of Bert E. Badgerow.

Bruce graduated from Remsen – Union High School in 1967. He continued his education in Nebraska where he studied drafting. He was married to Patricia A. Hall, and they had three children. Bruce was living in Moville, Iowa, when he retired from the maintenance department at Sioux City Brick and Tile.

He is survived by his children, Stacey L. (Kevin) Bruscher of Le Mars, Michael B. (Kelley) Badgerow and Timothy B. Badgerow both of Kingsley; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Muecke of Texas, Debra (Bob) Reeg of Arkansas, and Bonnie (Mike) Evans of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Kyle Badgerow; granddaughter-in-law, Tonya Bruscher; brothers, Larry and John; a brother-in-law, Roger Muecke; and nephews, Mike Evans, Jr. and Danny Reeg.