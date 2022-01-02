Doug Smith

Dakota Dunes

Doug Smith, born Iain Douglas MacDonald Smith, 66, of Dakota Dunes passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

There will be a service at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Shirbourn will officiate. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/eb1gY8Vo0ZU. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Immediately following, burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Doug's life will be at the Dakota Dunes Country Club beginning at 4 p.m. for all family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doug was born Sept. 4, 1955, in Ayrshire, Scotland; he was the son of Rina M. (Rennie) and George MacDonald Smith. The family came to Sioux City when Doug was a child, maintaining dual citizenship until his death. He attended Central High School for three years and then was a member of the first graduating class of North High School in 1973.

Doug was a four-sport athlete and still holds the 4x100 city track record. He went on to play baseball and football for the University of South Dakota, graduating with a BS degree in Business Management in 1978.

Doug married Rose Gualazzi, and to this union two sons were born, Brandon Douglas and Dustin David. Doug later met Pamela Miller to which they enjoyed nearly 36 loving years together. They loved to travel with friends, both abroad and domestic, enjoying golf and sightseeing. The highlight of their travels was on Nov. 15, 2002, when they exchanged their wedding vows in Hilton Head, S.C.

Doug worked in the insurance industry for nearly 35 years, finishing his career as District Claims Manager and Claims Auditor for IMT Insurance.

He is survived by his wife Pam Miller-Smith of Dakota Dunes; two sons Brandon (Tessa) Smith and Dustin (Katie) Smith all of Kansas City, Mo.; mother, Rina M. Hansen of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers Grant Smith and Neil Hansen; and five grandchildren Evan and Tatum Smith, and Dillon, Brooke, and Kyla Smith.

Doug was preceded in death by his father George; stepfather Andrew Hansen; and his father-in-law Robert Miller.

Memorials may be directed to University of South Dakota Foundation, 1110 North Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069, in support of a football scholarship in Doug's name.