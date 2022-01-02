Menu
Doug Smith
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Doug Smith

Dakota Dunes

Doug Smith, born Iain Douglas MacDonald Smith, 66, of Dakota Dunes passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

There will be a service at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Shirbourn will officiate. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/eb1gY8Vo0ZU. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Immediately following, burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Doug's life will be at the Dakota Dunes Country Club beginning at 4 p.m. for all family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doug was born Sept. 4, 1955, in Ayrshire, Scotland; he was the son of Rina M. (Rennie) and George MacDonald Smith. The family came to Sioux City when Doug was a child, maintaining dual citizenship until his death. He attended Central High School for three years and then was a member of the first graduating class of North High School in 1973.

Doug was a four-sport athlete and still holds the 4x100 city track record. He went on to play baseball and football for the University of South Dakota, graduating with a BS degree in Business Management in 1978.

Doug married Rose Gualazzi, and to this union two sons were born, Brandon Douglas and Dustin David. Doug later met Pamela Miller to which they enjoyed nearly 36 loving years together. They loved to travel with friends, both abroad and domestic, enjoying golf and sightseeing. The highlight of their travels was on Nov. 15, 2002, when they exchanged their wedding vows in Hilton Head, S.C.

Doug worked in the insurance industry for nearly 35 years, finishing his career as District Claims Manager and Claims Auditor for IMT Insurance.

He is survived by his wife Pam Miller-Smith of Dakota Dunes; two sons Brandon (Tessa) Smith and Dustin (Katie) Smith all of Kansas City, Mo.; mother, Rina M. Hansen of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers Grant Smith and Neil Hansen; and five grandchildren Evan and Tatum Smith, and Dillon, Brooke, and Kyla Smith.

Doug was preceded in death by his father George; stepfather Andrew Hansen; and his father-in-law Robert Miller.

Memorials may be directed to University of South Dakota Foundation, 1110 North Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069, in support of a football scholarship in Doug's name.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jan
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
IA
Jan
3
Burial
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a year behind Doug at Central and was fortunate to be his teammate on the football, basketball, and track teams during his senior year. My junior year the new football coach decided to move me to receiver, playing behind Doug. Doug was always helpful and encouraging. He was a good teammate. I have never forgotten No. 28 and his kindness. I am sorry for your loss.
Duane Rees
School
March 30, 2022
Pam, Celebrate the great memories!
Mark Pappadackis
Other
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Doug´s family. Doug and I grew up together through grade school at Lowell and had great times at the island park off of Floyd Blvd. Doug was a natural at baseball as we played Little League together for Sioux City Grain. I still have our team picture. Doug grew much taller than me and his heart and kindness were always huge too. So happy to have known Doug at our early age.
Corky Gordon
Friend
January 7, 2022
Mark and I offer our deepest condolences. Doug was an inspiration to all of us on how to handle adversity with Grace and optimism. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and we are always here for you. We love you
Rhonda McCabe
January 5, 2022
Dear Pam, our deepest sympathy. Sorry we were still gone for the holidays otherwise we would have been there to show our respect to Doug and yourself. We always admired his strength and tenacity. We really enjoyed playing with you guys in the couples tournament. We have wonderful memories and I hope yours will help comfort you.
Jim and Maria Buttermore
Friend
January 5, 2022
With deepest sympathy to Doug's entire family during this difficult time. I graduated with Doug from Sioux City North in 1973. It is a sad moment in your family life, but please assured that is also a sad moment in everybody's life that knew Doug.
Marc Sherman
Friend
January 4, 2022
Met Doug when his family moved here from Scotland. Never forget when Doug, Grant, his father George, and uncle David were walking down Dupont Street kicking a soccer ball. We never seen a soccer ball before. This was in the early 60´s, my dad asked what kind of a ball that is. Uncle David said "football" we all laughed, and dad said "go inside and get a real football". We showed them a football and my dad said "your football will never take off here" My mom babysat Doug and Grant all the years at Lowell. Doug's mother use to them the "we boys" never knew why. RIP Doug you´re a good man.
Randy Hartman
Friend
January 3, 2022
Was a 9th grader at North high Doug was a senior took our baseball team under his wing. Taught us how to win, taught us to remain calm amidst adversity. Taught us how to conduct ourselves as athletes. Much respect and love rest in peace Dougie. I'm going to miss that wink you always gave me whenever you saw me!
Frederick Thomas
Friend
January 1, 2022
Doug was an inspiring person and coach. He will be missed by many. RIP Coach Smith.
Cam Shriver
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family. We have many fond memories of Doug coaching our son.
Barbara Goede
December 31, 2021
