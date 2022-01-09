Menu
Kim Lucille Baltushis
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Kim Lucille Baltushis

Sioux City

Kim Lucille Baltushis, 65, of Sioux City passed away peacefully at 11:45 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D. She was surrounded by her loving children.

There will be a private burial at Memorial Park Cemetery where Kim will be laid to rest. There will be a celebration of life with fellowship at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel from 12 to 3 p.m. on Friday. Family will be present at that time.

Kim was born March 21, 1956, in Sioux City to Richard Perrin and Mary Ellen Perry. Kim married the love of her life, Mark P. Baltushis, on Oct. 4, 1974. She remained truly in love with him until her passing and she has now been reunited with him.

Kim was a long time resident of Sioux City. She loved her home and spending time with her family. She also had a love for camping during the warmer months. Kim was always the glue that held the family together. Her love and passion for her children was unwavering, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her four children Jeremy (Tabitha) Baltushis of Lawton, Iowa, Christopher Baltushis of Sioux City, Nicole (Jackie) Johnson of Sioux City, and Mark D. Baltushis of Sioux City; siblings Kris (Mike Reed) of Fayetteville, Ark., Scott Perrin of Appleton, Wis., Tracy Prevenas of Garfield, Ark., Kurt Perrin of Rochester, N.Y., and Lisa (Lloyd Day) of Garfield; five grandchildren Christopher J Baltushis of Sioux City, Joshua Paetz of Lawton, Ariana Baltushis of Lawton, Carter Bertrand of Sioux City, and Cole Bertrand of Sioux City; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts; cousins; and several good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and one sister Robin Rogers of Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ava's Hospice House at 1320 West 17th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Baltushis family, Kim was truly a special person. I'll miss her as long as I live, as I know you will also. Hugs to you all.
Suzanne Roberts
Friend
February 11, 2022
Eternal Rest in Peace Kim! We all had a lot of good times together in our youth and now you and Mark are back together again!
Steve Dickey
Friend
January 18, 2022
Jake and Kendra Rogers
January 13, 2022
Prayers go out to The Baltushis family. We are very grateful for the kindness that Kim and Mark showed my parents in their later years. Good neighbors they were and that's what made The Hill. Mary Queen Of Peace Pray for them!!
Bob n Jerri Kull
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry for all the Baltusis family. Had been my neighbors for years and all good people! Mom and Dad are now together in heaven for eternity
Jeanne Leander
January 10, 2022
