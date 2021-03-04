Michael R. 'Rock' Hingst

Sioux City

Michael R. "Rock" Hingst, 53, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, unexpectedly at a local hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City, and will resume one hour prior to service on Saturday, at the church in Sioux City. Burial will follow at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, Neb. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mike was born on Feb. 16, 1968, in Sioux City, to Ronald Hingst and Colleen (Skow) Schleusener. He graduated from South Sioux City Senior High School in 1986. He attended Gateway Institute in Omaha, Neb., and graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Electronics. He was married in August 2000 to Stacey Scott until April 2012. He then found the love of a lifetime and married Lori (Bose-Asfeld) July 28, 2018, in Trinity Heights Park in Sioux City.

Mike was hired as Badge #38 for Gateway Computers for many years as Engineering Supervisor. After Gateway closed, he managed the area DISH Network team and eventually worked for many years as Manager for Advance Auto Parts stores before retiring in 2018.

In his free time, Mike enjoyed time with family, friends, cars, and Nebraska Cornhusker Football! He spent many hours working on cars; it did not matter what he was doing, as long as it had to do with cars/trucks. He had the great ability to look at the front or back end of a vehicle and could tell you the make and model and year of that vehicle. He was a member of DC Rodgers Car Club, had won many a car show, and had his 1957 Chevy Wagon in the MTD calendar and magazine.

He loved Cornhusker Football; at any time of the year, you could hear him yell "GO BIG RED!" for his love of Nebraska, and he enjoyed spending time with friends and family watching the games. Mike loved his football-Win or Lose, he was a dedicated football fan.

He took pride in everything he did, whether that was a conversation, an ear to listen, or advice he gave, which always centered around being a better person. He had a deep love for his friends, which if you knew Mike-YOU were family. He had the center of faith in his heart and was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. He humbled himself in conversation when he was wrong while also being passionate and a strong debater when he was right.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; children Ashley (Jason) Ogden, and Timothy, Rachel, and Samuel Asfeld; parents Colleen (Skow) and Ray Schleusener; sisters Heidi (Scott) Kolleck and Holly Schleusener; grandchildren Jacob and Jordan Ogden; and fur babies Suhzi and Izzy; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his biological father Ronald Hingst; several grandparents; and niece MacKenzie Kolleck.

He will be forever missed, and will always be loved deeper than the ocean by his wife Lori. For Mike's friends and family, he wants everyone to live to be a better person and strive to life by the code- "Day by day, we get better and better, 'till we can't be beat, won't be beat! GO BIG RED!"