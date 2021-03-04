Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael R. "Rock" Hingst
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

Michael R. 'Rock' Hingst

Sioux City

Michael R. "Rock" Hingst, 53, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, unexpectedly at a local hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City, and will resume one hour prior to service on Saturday, at the church in Sioux City. Burial will follow at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, Neb. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mike was born on Feb. 16, 1968, in Sioux City, to Ronald Hingst and Colleen (Skow) Schleusener. He graduated from South Sioux City Senior High School in 1986. He attended Gateway Institute in Omaha, Neb., and graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Electronics. He was married in August 2000 to Stacey Scott until April 2012. He then found the love of a lifetime and married Lori (Bose-Asfeld) July 28, 2018, in Trinity Heights Park in Sioux City.

Mike was hired as Badge #38 for Gateway Computers for many years as Engineering Supervisor. After Gateway closed, he managed the area DISH Network team and eventually worked for many years as Manager for Advance Auto Parts stores before retiring in 2018.

In his free time, Mike enjoyed time with family, friends, cars, and Nebraska Cornhusker Football! He spent many hours working on cars; it did not matter what he was doing, as long as it had to do with cars/trucks. He had the great ability to look at the front or back end of a vehicle and could tell you the make and model and year of that vehicle. He was a member of DC Rodgers Car Club, had won many a car show, and had his 1957 Chevy Wagon in the MTD calendar and magazine.

He loved Cornhusker Football; at any time of the year, you could hear him yell "GO BIG RED!" for his love of Nebraska, and he enjoyed spending time with friends and family watching the games. Mike loved his football-Win or Lose, he was a dedicated football fan.

He took pride in everything he did, whether that was a conversation, an ear to listen, or advice he gave, which always centered around being a better person. He had a deep love for his friends, which if you knew Mike-YOU were family. He had the center of faith in his heart and was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. He humbled himself in conversation when he was wrong while also being passionate and a strong debater when he was right.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; children Ashley (Jason) Ogden, and Timothy, Rachel, and Samuel Asfeld; parents Colleen (Skow) and Ray Schleusener; sisters Heidi (Scott) Kolleck and Holly Schleusener; grandchildren Jacob and Jordan Ogden; and fur babies Suhzi and Izzy; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his biological father Ronald Hingst; several grandparents; and niece MacKenzie Kolleck.

He will be forever missed, and will always be loved deeper than the ocean by his wife Lori. For Mike's friends and family, he wants everyone to live to be a better person and strive to life by the code- "Day by day, we get better and better, 'till we can't be beat, won't be beat! GO BIG RED!"


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Mar
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Sioux City, NE
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Sioux City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry to hear that Mike has passed away too soon. He went to school with my younger brother David. I used to work at Gateway in technical support and have good memories of his stories and his cars. Used to stop and talk with him at Chevy Fest in Dakota City, NE.
Chris Cornell
March 7, 2021
Prayers for Heidi and her family. I am sorry for your loss of your brother. I remember both of you back in the Gateway days. May God bless and keep you. May he comfort you during this time.
Shari Stanley
March 6, 2021
Our prayers go out to Mike and our sympathy to his family. Grew up in Dakota City with Mike. Good guy as is his entire family. Will be missed and memories of those years cherished. Heeren family.
Ron Heeren
March 5, 2021
With deepest sympathy to His entire family. He was a great part of my family's lives . Will be greatly missed.
Fran Palmersheim
March 5, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. I still have found memories of Rock and hanging out back when we worked at Gateway in Tech Support. He and a few guys took me out for my 21st which I can still remember.
Martin Barngrover
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results