Charles Daniel Curtis, Sr.
Charles Daniel Curtis, Sr., 88, of Alexandria, Virginia, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Charles was born on July 31, 1932 in Culpeper, VA to Ruby Earle Clatterbuck Curtis and Charles Hobson Curtis. He married Mildred J. (Barringer) Curtis January 12, 1957. They raised six children, Deborah Jean Curtis of Arlington, VA; Charles D. Curtis, Jr. of Centennial, CO; Jane Marie Curtis-Gazit of Nederland, CO; Linda Michelle (Curtis) Sher of Leesburg, VA; Karen Claudine Curtis of Berryville, VA; and Katherine Pauline Curtis of Oakton, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred, their 6 children and 11 grandchildren: Daniel Robert Curtis of Littleton, CO; Stephanie Lynn Curtis of Philadelphia, PA; Jacqueline Kimball Force of Oakton, VA; Lauren Ann (Curtis) Holmes of Oklahoma City, OK; Katherine Belle Curtis Blick of Berryville, VA; Natalie Rose Sher of Leesburg, VA; Richard Spencer Curtis Blick of Berryville, VA; Richard Harrison Curtis Blick of Berryville, VA; Cameron James Hyme Sher of Leesburg, VA; Morgan Katherine Sher of Leesburg, VA; and Jillianne Leigh Curtis Blick of Berryville, VA. He is also survived by several granddogs, grandcats, grand-goats, grand-chickens, and grand-rabbits.
He proudly enlisted in the United States Army from 1949 to 1952 where he served in the Korean War. He suffered an injury to his eyes with gunpowder, to which he received treatment and fully recovered.
After the war, he worked for Pepsi Cola and Coca-Cola while he attended The University of Virginia pre-law program. He completed the correspondence program and followed his career goal of opening his own business. Charles and his wife, Mildred were the business owners of CHEC Soda and Refrigeration Corporation, Incorporated of Alexandria, VA from 1965 until it closed in 2016.
Charles was a member of the Shriners Organization and a Freemason.
Charles spent Sundays making sure the squirrels and birds were fed around his house before heading to CHEC Soda to ensure everything was in order for the following work week. He was known for his strong work ethic, jovial nature, and plain spoken disposition.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, Virginia Friday, March 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
— Philadelphia; Attn: Development Office, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
clore-english.com
Clore-English Funeral Home
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 10, 2021.