Thomas Dwayne CampbellJanuary 23, 1961 - April 6, 2022Thomas Dwayne Campbell, 61, of Farmville, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.He was born Jan. 23, 1961, in North Carolina, to the late Sylvester and Hazel Jolly Campbell. He joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country on the USS PETREL ASR14. While in the service he was called to serve the Lord as a pastor. He spent the rest of his life serving his Lord. He is married to his loving wife of 41 years Patricia Brown Campbell. He was a proud member of the Patriot guard, loved the Redskins, Carolina Tar Heels, playing golf, guns and hunting. His favorite pastime was being with his wife, children and grandchildren sharing his love of his favorite things like going to the mountains. He was the Pastor of Sandy Creek Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife; son, Eric Scott Campbell (Emily), of Thomasville; two daughters, Alisha Crabtree (Bryan) of Statesville, Stacey Henderson (Matthew) of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Christian, Adrienne "Tog", Noelle, Adeline, Briella, Liam, Lily; brother, Timothy Blane (Belinda"Weedoe") of Statesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Samuel Lee Campbell, James Richard Campbell, Jerry Wayne Campbell; and a grandchild, Noah B. Crabtree.Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville, Va.