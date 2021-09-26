Charles, Alexandra Keeler

of St. Louis, died on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the age of 42. Alexandra was the daughter of Sumner Sewall Charles and Victoria Shinkle Charles. She is also survived by her dearly loved older brother, Sumner S. Charles, Jr., his wife Jennifer and their sons, Sumner and Walker.

Alexandra graduated from MICDS, earned a B.A. from Duke University and a Master of Social Work from Washington University. In addition to her quick mind, Alexandra possessed exceptional musical skills. She played the piano and had a lovely voice of operatic quality. She had an infectious laugh and cared deeply for those around her. She was creative, making and selling jewelry and painting and rejuvenating old furniture. She excelled at tennis and was a terrific swimmer.

Alexandra will be deeply and eternally mourned by all those who loved her. In addition to her parents and brother she will be sorely missed by her aunt Lucile Field Shinkle; aunt Sudie Black Shinkle; uncle Bradford Shinkle, III, his wife Adaline and their children, Whitney Shinkle Rider and Brian Bradford Shinkle of Minneapolis; and her dog and best friend, Lily. Alexandra was predeceased by her greatly adored uncle, Brian Johnson Shinkle.

Many of Alexandra's happiest days were spent in Maine at both her family's summer home and as a student at The Maine Coast Semester, a challenging program offered by Camp Chewonki.

Alexandra will be interred in the Sewall Private Grounds at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, Maine.

Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Tuesday, Sept. 28th, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Alexandra to The Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki, 485 Chewonki Neck Rd., Wiscasset, ME 04578 or to a charity of one's choice.

