Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alexandra Keeler Charles
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Charles, Alexandra Keeler

of St. Louis, died on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the age of 42. Alexandra was the daughter of Sumner Sewall Charles and Victoria Shinkle Charles. She is also survived by her dearly loved older brother, Sumner S. Charles, Jr., his wife Jennifer and their sons, Sumner and Walker.

Alexandra graduated from MICDS, earned a B.A. from Duke University and a Master of Social Work from Washington University. In addition to her quick mind, Alexandra possessed exceptional musical skills. She played the piano and had a lovely voice of operatic quality. She had an infectious laugh and cared deeply for those around her. She was creative, making and selling jewelry and painting and rejuvenating old furniture. She excelled at tennis and was a terrific swimmer.

Alexandra will be deeply and eternally mourned by all those who loved her. In addition to her parents and brother she will be sorely missed by her aunt Lucile Field Shinkle; aunt Sudie Black Shinkle; uncle Bradford Shinkle, III, his wife Adaline and their children, Whitney Shinkle Rider and Brian Bradford Shinkle of Minneapolis; and her dog and best friend, Lily. Alexandra was predeceased by her greatly adored uncle, Brian Johnson Shinkle.

Many of Alexandra's happiest days were spent in Maine at both her family's summer home and as a student at The Maine Coast Semester, a challenging program offered by Camp Chewonki.

Alexandra will be interred in the Sewall Private Grounds at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, Maine.

Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Tuesday, Sept. 28th, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Alexandra to The Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki, 485 Chewonki Neck Rd., Wiscasset, ME 04578 or to a charity of one's choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Mr & Mrs Charles: My deepest condolences for your loss. Alexandra was a practicum student for me several years ago. She was bright both in intelligence and personality and had endless potential. She will be missed.
Mary Young
Work
October 2, 2021
My deepest love to you all. Alexandra will always be in our hearts.
Paul Zografakis
School
October 1, 2021
Dear Summy and Vickie, my deepest condolences on this tragic loss of your beautiful daughter. I remember her as a little girl when you were spending vacations at Small Point. Happy memories of those times. Thinking of you with great sympathy Elena
Elena Vandervoort
Friend
September 29, 2021
Dear Summy, Vickie and Sumner, Please accept my deepest love and prayers of support!! We are heartbroken by this news. Alexandra was so sensitive, full of love, drawn to beauty. There is a reason she loved nature, music, Lily. She had a delicate soul, was lightly incarnated. PLEASE, let me help and support you in any way when you come to Maine. I am happy she will be there. Young Sumner, what a gift to me that I saw you and your boys on your last visit. We are there and your whole family is always welcome. Much love, not just me, but generations of family, xxx Kaiulani
Kaiulani Lee
Family
September 27, 2021
So very Sorry...tragic. No Words! Love, Punkin
Carolyn Michel..a/k/a Punkin Hirsch
September 27, 2021
Vicki, you will remember me from York Drive, mother of twins Andrew and the late Rachel Sapiente. As mothers we now share a common grief. I wish you peace and lovely memories. Becky Pittsburgh PA
Rebecca Wallace
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results