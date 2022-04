Dear Snodgrass Family, Of course she will always be Miss Forssberg to me! How lucky I was to be in her first math class as a sophomore and then move to AP calculus, and to be fully recognized in class, just as the boys always seemed to be by other teachers. Miss Forssberg invited a few of us to her apartment for dinner a few times. Unheard of at the time! I will never forget her and be always grateful to her for awakening the beauty of mathematics in me. Plus we all thought she was so cool with her lovely long hair and flowing clothes! My heart goes out to you all.

Deborah Deutch `68 September 9, 2021