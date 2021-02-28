Lux, Ann Sherman

On Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, Ann Sherman Lux passed away peacefully in her St. Louis home at the age of 88.

Born in Little Rock Ark., in 1932, Ann was a true child of the Depression, in that she hated wasting anything and was quick to share her time and good fortune. The St. Louis Zoo occupied a special place in her heart. The zoo's Lux Family Gorilla Habitat and Ann Lux Family Stage at the Sea Lion Arena bear witness to her lifelong support of the zoo and animal conservation. Ann also volunteered as a zoo docent, and her husband Paul A. Lux was both a board member and chairman of the zoo commission.

Among the numerous charities benefitted by Ann's volunteerism and generous attention were the Barnes Jewish Hospital's Gift Gallery and the St. Louis Humane Society, where she served as a member of the board of directors.

Ann married Paul in 1955, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before his death in 2005. Together, they traveled extensively and visited all seven continents. Ann also loved the symphony and theater, especially musicals on Broadway. She was an ardent fan of the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals, as well as a supportive hockey mom.

Ann is survived by her four children, Dr. Paul Lux (Leslie), Cathy Lux, Donn Lux (Michele), all of St. Louis, and by Caroline Lux Kaplan (Hugh), of Bethesda, MD. Ann was the sister of the late David Sherman, Jr. (Susan) and the sister-in-law of Jean Grossman. She will be missed also by seven grandchildren and a great-grandson, who all knew her affectionately as "Big Mama."

Services: A private graveside ceremony with immediate family was held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Louis Zoo (https://www.applyweb.com/public/contribute?s=stlzootr) and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis (https://secure.donationpay.org/operastl/).

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE