Ann Sherman Lux
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
5216 Delmar Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Lux, Ann Sherman

On Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, Ann Sherman Lux passed away peacefully in her St. Louis home at the age of 88.

Born in Little Rock Ark., in 1932, Ann was a true child of the Depression, in that she hated wasting anything and was quick to share her time and good fortune. The St. Louis Zoo occupied a special place in her heart. The zoo's Lux Family Gorilla Habitat and Ann Lux Family Stage at the Sea Lion Arena bear witness to her lifelong support of the zoo and animal conservation. Ann also volunteered as a zoo docent, and her husband Paul A. Lux was both a board member and chairman of the zoo commission.

Among the numerous charities benefitted by Ann's volunteerism and generous attention were the Barnes Jewish Hospital's Gift Gallery and the St. Louis Humane Society, where she served as a member of the board of directors.

Ann married Paul in 1955, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before his death in 2005. Together, they traveled extensively and visited all seven continents. Ann also loved the symphony and theater, especially musicals on Broadway. She was an ardent fan of the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals, as well as a supportive hockey mom.

Ann is survived by her four children, Dr. Paul Lux (Leslie), Cathy Lux, Donn Lux (Michele), all of St. Louis, and by Caroline Lux Kaplan (Hugh), of Bethesda, MD. Ann was the sister of the late David Sherman, Jr. (Susan) and the sister-in-law of Jean Grossman. She will be missed also by seven grandchildren and a great-grandson, who all knew her affectionately as "Big Mama."

Services: A private graveside ceremony with immediate family was held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Louis Zoo (https://www.applyweb.com/public/contribute?s=stlzootr) and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis (https://secure.donationpay.org/operastl/).

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loving memories of your mom remain in my heart.
Barbara Smith
February 22, 2022
My condolences to the family. I think of two things when I think of Ann. One, her charming, sweet southern drawl. And two, something she said to me when I was young, maybe 17, "I bet Donny has shot over 10,000 puck at you." She was a hockey Mom through and through.
Mark Aschemeyer
April 2, 2021
I remember planning the Newman Family reunion with Paul and Ann held I think in 1991. I put together the family geneology that was given to everyone there . Some of you may have attended that reunion. We had around 100 family members there. The only octogenerians there were my father Sol Newman Jr. and Kitty . Some of you were there. Dick and I had a home in Vail for many years and we used to go to Aspen to see Paul and Ann and ski with Paul. For a while we had a home in Mountain Valley in Aspen but we moved to Vail and built 2 duplexes and a home in Cordillera, which we sold last year. We are now residing in our other home in Palm Desert CA in a country club called Indian Ridge. I used to see Ann and Paul when they owned a place in Palm Desert and Ann and I would have lunch together often after Paul passed away. We are now in our 80's also and relatively healthy. Still playing golf reading lots of books and I am taking piano lessons. If any of you would like to to respond I will give you my information: Fondly Judy Newman Marks [email protected] 970-376-5611 Paul and Ann will be sorely missed by us. Stay well,. Judy and Dick Marks
Judy and Dick Marks
March 4, 2021
Cathy we are very saddened by your moms passing. Prayers for all of you kids.
Don and Lisa Oliver
March 1, 2021
Dear Paul, Donn, Cathy, and Caroline, and family. We are SO sorry to learn about the passing of your dear mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. I (Sissie Newman Southam) have SO many wonderful memories of Ann and your Dad (my dear cousin Paul). I remember attending your parent´s beautiful wedding, and it was a truly magical time. I remember the joy they had when all of you were born, and despite the fact we seldom were able to be together in person (as we´re living in Canada), we always kept in touch. The 1991 Newman family reunion in St. Louis, brought many family members together. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all of you. Your parents left you and the community, a lasting and proud legacy. With love, Elsa (Sissie), Peter, David, and Karen and family
Elsa and Peter Southam and family
March 1, 2021
SO sorry Shows a great lady and will be missed. LOVE you all.
Edie Sprung McGrath
February 28, 2021
Paul, Donn, Cathy and Caroline, Our fond memories of your loving mom go back many decades. The fun the laughs , the joy and some tears were all part of our special friendship. She will be so sadly missed. The Smiths
Barbara and David Smith
February 28, 2021
Condolences Paul, from the Schneider family. Your mom was a great friend our mom, and I know they had many good times together, both in St. Louis, and Colorado. She was a kind and generous person.
Steve Schneider
February 28, 2021
Cathy, I'm so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Karen Stalnaker
February 28, 2021
