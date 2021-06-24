Menu
Deacon David Amelotti
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Amelotti, Deacon David

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Amelotti (nee Miller); loving father of David Patrick (Mandy) and Meredith Anne Amelotti; dear brother of Charles (Marjorie) Amelotti, Elaine (James) Weber, Robert (Sally) Amelotti, and the late Peter Amelotti. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, Godfather, cousin, Deacon and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 26, at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses or contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Our Lady of Providence, or de Greeff Hospice House preferred. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
26
Service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Providence
MO
Dave was a personal friend since 1971, when we first met as students at Cardinal Glennon College. We played on numerous softball teams (back in the day) and he was the organizer of many of those teams! I worked the Saturday/midnight shift with him in the early days of his Post-Dispatch paper delivery business! Most of all, I remember his commitment to God and how his vocation resulted in double-joy: marriage and ministry of deacon. I did not know of his passing until July 11, but my wife Randy and I send our condolences to Betty and their family. Dave was a man of passion and commitment; he was a hard worker and was very, very dedicated to any endeavor in which he took part! He was loved and revered by many...he will be greatly missed but even more greatly REMEMBERED!
Mike Oslance
Friend
July 11, 2021
Praying for his family and as well for Deacon Dave's soul to be lifted into Heaven.
Deborah Smith
School
June 30, 2021
Dear Betty and Family, I was saddened to read of David's passing. Devoted, dedicated, kind, and loving husbands are a rare treasure, and you were blessed to share his remarkable life. May the love and support from family and friends, and the strength of your faith bring you comfort. May David Rest in Eternal Peace.
Marilyn R Dell'Orco, Fontbonne College 1961
Other
June 27, 2021
Betty, David, & Meredith, I am disappointed that I just learned of Dave's death today as I would have liked to have made an appearance at his wake. Please accept my love and sincere sympathy. He was a wonderful person & I know how much he will be missed. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers in the days & weeks ahead. Much love, Mary Kay Higgins
Mary Kay Higgins
Friend
June 26, 2021
Betty, David and Meredith, Our deepest sympathies and thoughts to you in this difficult time. Know that Dave was a pillar in our parish, both as a parishioner and deacon. Additionally, Dave was a very spiritual person on our ACTS retreats and a blessing to share the retreat weekends with him. Dave was my prayer partner/wrangler during our last ACTS retreat when I gave a talk on prayer. He told me some very meaningful things that I hold close to me. That was our last personal conversation together. Rest In Peace my brother and know that your family will graciously be protected with the grace of God. YBIC, Tony
Tony & Lesley Nebuloni
Friend
June 25, 2021
Betty and family, I am so sorry to hear of Dave's passing. You and yours will be in my prayers. Susy Althoff
Susy Althoff
June 25, 2021
Meredith, Betty and David: You have my deepest sympathy. Please know that I am praying for your, now and always. May God grant you peace, comfort and strength. Blessings, Pamela Williams (St. Joseph's Academy)
Pamela Williams, SJA
Other
June 24, 2021
Betty, Mary Elaine and I are so sorry for your loss. We've know each other for so many years both professionally and diaconally. If there is anything that we can do, especially now, please don't hesitate to let us know. Our love and prayers now and forever. Mike and Mary Elaine Suden
Michael E. Suden
Other
June 24, 2021
Dear Betty, David and Meredith, Dave may have closed his eyes on Tuesday from pain, but only to open them to the face of God in peace. Our families have shared many memories throughout the years. May the Dear Lord wrap His arms around your family with comfort and love. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May Dave rest in eternal peace. Love, The Catanzaros
Sam Donna and Sammy
Friend
June 24, 2021
