Amelotti, Deacon David

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Amelotti (nee Miller); loving father of David Patrick (Mandy) and Meredith Anne Amelotti; dear brother of Charles (Marjorie) Amelotti, Elaine (James) Weber, Robert (Sally) Amelotti, and the late Peter Amelotti. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, Godfather, cousin, Deacon and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 26, at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses or contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Our Lady of Providence, or de Greeff Hospice House preferred. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m.