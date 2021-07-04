Davenport, Jr., David E.

of St. Louis, Missouri, a transplanted Texan, who always believed being Texan is not a place but a state of mind, left this world for his greener pastures on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Born in Silsbee, Texas June 6, 1944 to David E. Davenport, Sr. and Thelma Louise Davenport. Ten-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a JAG Officer in Vietnam, Germany, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and El Paso, Texas. After leaving the Army, Dave served the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a Regional Counsel where he continued to make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families, serving his country for 30-plus years. Loving husband of Sandi Davenport, father to David E. Davenport, III (Trey) of El Paso Texas and Ryan Pemberton (Tina) of Cleveland, Texas. Grandfather to Ryan Sales, Kristan Pemberton, Ethan Pemberton, Caiden Pemberton, Krystal Chaney, Cheyene Boyington and Justine Boyington. Always the "big brother" to Sandra McLendon and Toni Davenport of Silsbee, Texas. Much adored uncle to Charisse Tolleson of Pasadena, California and William McLendon of Durango, CO. Active member of the Arnold Rifle & Pistol Club, serving as President 2012-2015 Counselor to the Board of Directors 2015-2021. Trusted confidant, advisor and friend to many, Dave left this world far better than he found it, and will be missed by scores of family, friends and all who knew him.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, July 7, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Fisher House at Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, (www.fisherhouseinstlouis.org) or to the Arnold Rifle & Pistol Club.