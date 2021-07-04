Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David E. Davenport Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Davenport, Jr., David E.

of St. Louis, Missouri, a transplanted Texan, who always believed being Texan is not a place but a state of mind, left this world for his greener pastures on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Born in Silsbee, Texas June 6, 1944 to David E. Davenport, Sr. and Thelma Louise Davenport. Ten-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a JAG Officer in Vietnam, Germany, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and El Paso, Texas. After leaving the Army, Dave served the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a Regional Counsel where he continued to make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families, serving his country for 30-plus years. Loving husband of Sandi Davenport, father to David E. Davenport, III (Trey) of El Paso Texas and Ryan Pemberton (Tina) of Cleveland, Texas. Grandfather to Ryan Sales, Kristan Pemberton, Ethan Pemberton, Caiden Pemberton, Krystal Chaney, Cheyene Boyington and Justine Boyington. Always the "big brother" to Sandra McLendon and Toni Davenport of Silsbee, Texas. Much adored uncle to Charisse Tolleson of Pasadena, California and William McLendon of Durango, CO. Active member of the Arnold Rifle & Pistol Club, serving as President 2012-2015 Counselor to the Board of Directors 2015-2021. Trusted confidant, advisor and friend to many, Dave left this world far better than he found it, and will be missed by scores of family, friends and all who knew him.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, July 7, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Fisher House at Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, (www.fisherhouseinstlouis.org) or to the Arnold Rifle & Pistol Club.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jul
7
Service
12:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry Sandi! Saying Prayers for you and your family! I agree with Gayle, he was a great boss and mentor! You have mine and Clay´s deepest condolences. May peace be with you!
Barb Kappler
August 17, 2021
Deb and I just heard of Dave's passing. Our condolences and best wishes to his family.
Gary and Debra Slemmens
Work
July 21, 2021
Sandi, Sandi, Praying for you and your family through these trying times. Dave was an excellent boss and mentor. May he rest in peace.
Gayle Lewis
Work
July 7, 2021
We are praying for you Sandy. Dave was an original, he only had one fault that I know of and that was here desire to rid the world of squirrels at least in his yard. He will be greatly missed. We pray for your healing and comfort.
John and Jill Bittner
Friend
July 5, 2021
Sandi you have my deepest condolences!
David Kempf
Work
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results