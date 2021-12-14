Cody, Edward Patrick

Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy (nee: Blandford) Cody; dear father of Kathy Farrar (Paul), Colleen VanDillen (Paul), Ed Cody (Robin), Tim Cody (Peggy), Pat Cody (Matt), Dan Cody (Neil), and Mike Cody (Kelly). A true patriarch, Ed had over 20 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.

Life was filled with family, friends, faith, sports and service. Ed had an incredible passion for soccer and in 1994 was inducted in the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame, where he served on the board for many years.

Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive,. St. Charles. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3130 Parkwood Ln., Maryland Heights. Burial will follow at Ste. Philippine Catholic Cemetery in St. Charles. Memorial Masses are preferred.