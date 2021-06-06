Menu
Herbert Theodore "Ted" Diekemper Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Fenton
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO

Diekemper, Herbert Theodore "Ted", Jr.

Friday, June 4, 2021, fortified with last rites of the Catholic Church in the presence of his family and welcomed into the loving arms of his late father, mother, and sister.

Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Sr. and Bernadine, and sister Kathy Bauer. Cherished fiance' of Jill Milstein; loving father of Max, Emily, Jake, and Eve Diekemper; beloved brother of Bitsy (Sal) Tocco, Margie Diekemper (David Harris), Chris (Bill) Wiley, Rick Diekemper, Chuck (Ann) Diekemper, Laurie Diekemper, Nancy (Tom) Caruso, Karen (Jeff) Torrence, Ken (Shannon) Diekemper, and Dan (Sherry) Diekemper. He will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, especially his weekly golf and breakfast buddies.

Services: Visitation, Tues., June 8, 2021, 1-8:00 p.m., with 6:00 p.m. friends and family remembrance at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO 63026. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Mon., June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legal Services of Eastern Missouri or to a charity of your choice.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Fenton Chapel
777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton, MO
Jun
14
Interment
11:00a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan, Jefferson, MO
I never met you Ted but I worked with your mother at Normandy Bank. She talked all the time about you kids and how proud of you all she was. I was in my 20s during that time (1976-1979) and she helped me alot while teaching me about the safe deposit boxes. I miss Bea. You must have been a wonderful son because you had such wonderful parents!
Joan Burgess
June 10, 2021
Sympathy and prayers for Herb and for his family. Herb is in God´s hands and hopefully his family can be comforted that he is in heaven. One of the many good guys from the McBride "family". RIP Herbie.
Mike Kelly
Friend
June 7, 2021
Herb, Herbie, Herby, Ted, Teddy, The Toe,...when you called him, he was always there,....a friend for all seasons. With Greg and Bob Hanson in the Legion lot or in his families well-worn backyard,...we played, and played, and played. His Dad was usually at work (except when he was coaching), but his Mom was like a Mom to every kid that crossed her path. Herb/Ted and I reconnected a couple of years back and it was like we had never been apart. I found out about his being "The Toe" at McBride High from Bob Morely, one of his classmates. We met Jill and had a great evening, double-dating fifty years later. I am so sorry for all of you who are left behind. Through my tears, I will do my best to remember his rock-solid goodness, his smile, and how that boy/man could laugh. He will always be with us, please send me the memories you all shared. Love to all of you who loved him.
Denny Clancy
Friend
June 7, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Herbie's death. I have so many wonderful memories of being at your house in Pine Lawn. Kathy will forever be in my prayers and in my heart. Love to you all!
Barb Schmidt Schlueter
Friend
June 6, 2021
Ted fully lived every moment of his life. So sad to hear of his passing.
Joyce Kramer
Friend
June 6, 2021
I was truly saddened to hear that Herbie/Ted had died. I remember the school years at St Paul the Apostle. The card playing our Families did. I´ll add Herb/Ted to my prayer list along side Herb, Bernardine, and Kathy Bauer, who I pray for daily. You all have my sympathy!
Rev William J Baier
Friend
June 6, 2021
Margie, I am sending prayers for your family at this sad time. God bless you all.
Cheryl Bruns Duncan RK 67
June 6, 2021
Hearing of Herbie´s passing was very saddening to me. Herbie was always one of the first guys that would come to my mind when I reminisced about my high school days at McBride. I was from the far Southside StL area, so I was not a close friend to Herbie., We just had that special school-time friendship that was so unique to McBride! And Herbie always offered a friendly welcoming smile when I saw him. Herbie was a humble person, but to me, he will always be McBride´s own, "Lou the toe, Grozo! And, I will always remember seeing him at our first McBride 69er reunion, and being so surprised at how much he grew after graduating from high school. We talked for quite a while at that reunion, and at every other occasion we both attended. Herbie, you were a really nice guy. The world needs more nice guys like you. You will be missed! May God rest your soul!
Roger Yanko
School
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results