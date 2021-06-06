Diekemper, Herbert Theodore "Ted", Jr.

Friday, June 4, 2021, fortified with last rites of the Catholic Church in the presence of his family and welcomed into the loving arms of his late father, mother, and sister.

Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Sr. and Bernadine, and sister Kathy Bauer. Cherished fiance' of Jill Milstein; loving father of Max, Emily, Jake, and Eve Diekemper; beloved brother of Bitsy (Sal) Tocco, Margie Diekemper (David Harris), Chris (Bill) Wiley, Rick Diekemper, Chuck (Ann) Diekemper, Laurie Diekemper, Nancy (Tom) Caruso, Karen (Jeff) Torrence, Ken (Shannon) Diekemper, and Dan (Sherry) Diekemper. He will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, especially his weekly golf and breakfast buddies.

Services: Visitation, Tues., June 8, 2021, 1-8:00 p.m., with 6:00 p.m. friends and family remembrance at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO 63026. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Mon., June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legal Services of Eastern Missouri or to a charity of your choice.