Sheil, James Richard "Jim"

Passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the age of 91, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church. He was born in Mt. Ayr, Iowa on November 23, 1929, to the late Ernest and Irma (Rauch) Sheil. He is survived by his two sons Bernie Sheil and John "Tim" Sheil, brother John Dennis Henry, grandson Michael Sheil Mooney, sister-in-law Jeanne Henry, brother -in-law Hugh Perry, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Anthony and Katherine Shen, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Henry and Kitty Lin, sister-in-law Linda Chen and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Dorothy, daughter Debbie Sheil, mother and stepfather Irma and Ardys "Bud" Henry, sister and brother-in-law Teen Carlson and Ray Carlson, sister Jennifer Perry, father-in-law and mother-in-law Chi Shih and Feng Sien Chen, step-brother Buddy Henry, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Betty and T.V. Hsu, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Helen and John Tian and brother-in-law Bernard Chen.

Jim graduated from Mt. Ayr High School in 1947, subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army, and proudly served at General Douglas MacArthur's headquarters in Tokyo during the Korean War. Upon re-enlisting, he was assigned to serve in Formosa (now known as Taiwan), where he met Shi Mei "Dorothy" Chen, who would become his wife for the next 52 years. Jim often self-deprecatingly referred to himself as a coward, but it was his courage and Dorothy's stubbornness that prevailed when his family, her family and the military all advised against their interracial marriage.

When the war ended, Jim and Dorothy relocated to his native Iowa, where he earned a degree from Iowa State University and started his family. He began what would become a career in life insurance in Des Moines, before eventually moving to St. Louis for a better position, more money and warmer weather. Most of his career was spent at Charter National Life Insurance Company, which was small enough to feel like a family, and where lifelong friendships were developed. He also continued his military service, with more than ten years in the Marine Corps Reserves.

Jim was a kind, generous and humble man. He always put others before himself, never was materialistic, and was grateful for all of life's blessings small and large. He dearly loved his family, greatly appreciated his friends and deeply respected the military.

Services: A Public Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 28 at Kriegshauser Mortuary-West in Olivette. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 1st at 12:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in University City. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, and unfortunately is limited to family due to COVID restrictions. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kriegshausermortuary.com. Jim was not one to ask for anything, but, for anyone interested in making a donation, he would be pleased to recommend consideration for Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, which provided him with one of the most cherished experiences of his life.